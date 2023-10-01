Entitled and Gross, Disney Parks Face Growing Issues With Guest Behavior

Despite extreme efforts, Disney Parks continue to face increasing problems with entitled guests and gross incidents.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, have been staples for family fun in America since the 1950s, welcoming millions of families each year, eager to experience Disney magic and make memories that will last a lifetime.

With breathtaking storytelling, immersive lands, timeless rides and attractions, innovative new experiences, world-class entertainment offerings, dining locations serving mouth-watering delights, shops filled with irresistible merchandise, heartwarming character interactions, and much more, it’s not hard to see why Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are two of the most popular destinations for families, friends, couples, and fans of all ages.

Of course, while Disneyland and Disney World make tremendous efforts to stay true to Walt Disney’s ideals and preserve his legacy, the theme parks are constantly changing, finding new ways to create magic for all guests during their visit.

From new rides like TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom and the upcoming ride inspired by the MCU coming to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure to entire themed lands with a jaw-dropping multi-decade project that Disney keeps pushing for, there is no question that “Disneyland,” as well as Disney Parks worldwide, “will never be completed,” as Walt Disney famously said. “It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.”

Unfortunately, not everything is “faith, trust, and pixie dust” at Disneyland and Disney World, as both parks face an increasingly concerning problem with unruly guests swarming the parks and causing experiences that ruin the magic for themselves and those around them.

From violent brawls to disgusting behavior toward cast members, inappropriate actions, and disgusting incidents, unruly behavior severely strains Disney.

Disneyland Resort

Walt Disney’s original theme park, the birthplace of the Disney Parks magic, the Happiest Place on Earth. Disneyland Resort is home to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, both filled to the brim with iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean — which continues to spark conversation with Johnny Depp and the inappropriate themes on the ride — Haunted Mansion, Soarin’ Around the World, and Grizzly River Run to name a few.

While the numerous projects and new offerings aimed to enhance Disneyland Resort have sparked heated discussions online, begging the company to “be fair to Florida,” Disney fans are happy to see Walt Disney’s original theme park grow and improve, delighting the young and the young at heart with more Disney magic each time.

Unfortunately, Disney Parks are not the only ones fencing with entitled, gross, and unruly behavior in America.

Inside the Magic has reported on guests behaving recklessly, putting themselves and others at risk by breaking into an animal enclosure at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, breaking theme park rules and causing an emergency stop in Cedar Point, throwing food from the top of a roller coaster in Six Flags, and threatening theme park employees while inebriated. That is without mentioning the disgusting accident a guest had aboard a high-speed roller coaster in Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The increasing rate of unruly behavior triggered extreme security measures at multiple theme parks in the country, barring select guests from entering.

Disney has not announced any modifications to its security policies or measures to prevent this behavior at the parks, but do you think the company should start doing something against unruly guests?

Have you visited Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort recently? What was your experience like? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!