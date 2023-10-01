Entitled and Gross, Disney Parks Face Growing Issues With Guest Behavior

Despite extreme efforts, Disney Parks continue to face increasing problems with entitled guests and gross incidents.
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, have been staples for family fun in America since the 1950s, welcoming millions of families each year, eager to experience Disney magic and make memories that will last a lifetime.
With breathtaking storytelling, immersive lands, timeless rides and attractions, innovative new experiences, world-class entertainment offerings, dining locations serving mouth-watering delights, shops filled with irresistible merchandise, heartwarming character interactions, and much more, it’s not hard to see why Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are two of the most popular destinations for families, friends, couples, and fans of all ages.
Of course, while Disneyland and Disney World make tremendous efforts to stay true to Walt Disney’s ideals and preserve his legacy, the theme parks are constantly changing, finding new ways to create magic for all guests during their visit.
From new rides like TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom and the upcoming ride inspired by the MCU coming to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure to entire themed lands with a jaw-dropping multi-decade project that Disney keeps pushing for, there is no question that “Disneyland,” as well as Disney Parks worldwide, “will never be completed,” as Walt Disney famously said. “It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.”
Unfortunately, not everything is “faith, trust, and pixie dust” at Disneyland and Disney World, as both parks face an increasingly concerning problem with unruly guests swarming the parks and causing experiences that ruin the magic for themselves and those around them.
From violent brawls to disgusting behavior toward cast members, inappropriate actions, and disgusting incidents, unruly behavior severely strains Disney.
Disneyland Resort
Walt Disney’s original theme park, the birthplace of the Disney Parks magic, the Happiest Place on Earth. Disneyland Resort is home to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, both filled to the brim with iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean — which continues to spark conversation with Johnny Depp and the inappropriate themes on the ride — Haunted Mansion, Soarin’ Around the World, and Grizzly River Run to name a few.
While the numerous projects and new offerings aimed to enhance Disneyland Resort have sparked heated discussions online, begging the company to “be fair to Florida,” Disney fans are happy to see Walt Disney’s original theme park grow and improve, delighting the young and the young at heart with more Disney magic each time.
Related: Disney Adds Final Nail to Splash Mountain’s Coffin With Brand-New Nighttime Show
What projects are currently in development in Disneyland Resort?
As mentioned above, Disney California Adventure continues progressing in the upcoming Avengers ride, inspired by fan-favorite characters of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Avengers Campus — Disneyland Resort’s newest themed land — is not the end of the line for Disney officials, as they continue to push forward on a billion-dollar project that is aimed at boosting Disneyland Resort experiences and offerings to a level similar to that of Walt Disney World, Tokyo DisneySea, and Shanghai Disneyland.
DisneylandForward is an initiative to modify outdated regulations and planning restrictions set by the City of Anaheim to allow Disneyland to set new projects in motion at the Anaheim Resort, including immersive lands inspired by fan-favorite Disney movies, rides, attractions, shopping and dining locations, and more without having to replace iconic rides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
Current plans contemplate the possibility of bringing new themed lands inspired by Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story, and TRON, as well as a “bold” unique experience inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise and “a new kind of Disney entertainment destination” with restaurants, hotels, live music, ticketed events, shopping, and theme park experiences modeled after the famous Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.
Related: Disney Unveils Disappointing New Attractions, Immediately Revokes Decision
Unfortunately, as of this article’s publishing, no official timeline has been revealed for DisneylandForward. And it is even more unfortunate to realize that, despite these amazing plans, the Southern California theme park is facing growing problems with entitled guests visiting the parks.
Entitled guests storm Disneyland
Sadly, reports of entitled guests misbehaving at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure continue to increase, from brawls to shameless rule-breaking.
Inside the Magic has reported on a mother trying to blame a group of influencers for allegedly taking the car her child wanted on a Cars Land ride in Disney California Adventure, sparking a polemic against entitled parents at the parks.
We have also seen parents blatantly exiting their vehicles mid-ride regardless of safety rules and guests sneaking prohibited items into the parks and shamelessly celebrating their actions. Even adult content creators shamelessly use Disneyland Resort as the stage for their latest photoshoots.
Last year, an adult film star forced the closure of a ride in Disney California Adventure for attempting to record content aboard, and recently, a woman was caught trying to record an explicit video in Disneyland Park.
Regrettably, this entitled behavior sometimes escalates to cause unpleasant situations at the park, like a grown woman who refused to use the park’s restrooms and caused a scene claiming she had the right to urinate in a cup wherever she wanted. Of course, Disney cast members and security had to get involved in the loud and unpleasant situation, resulting in the woman being kicked out of the park.
Disgusting incidents ruin the experience
However, this has not been the first time guests have been caught relief themselves inappropriately at Disneyland Resort. Inside the Magic has published multiple reports of parents shamelessly allowing their children to pull their pants down and urinate on iconic rides, which puts them in danger of injuring themselves and causes a safety hazard for all guests and cast members.
But this behavior is not limited to children, as a guest shared a video of a grown woman shamelessly pulling her pants down and urinating in the water on Pirates of the Caribbean during a breakdown with the lights on.
Additionally, parkgoers visiting Disney California Adventure during Oogie Boogie Bash were disappointed to find out that the Frightfully Fun Parade, exclusive to the event, had been brought to a complete stop due to a gross incident taking place at the beginning of the show. Fortunately, cast members quickly resolved the situation and resumed the unique parade.
Walt Disney World Resort
The Most Magical Place on Earth, completed by Walt Disney’s Brother, Roy O. Disney, in 1971, is the largest Disney Resort in the world.
Spanning over 25,000 acres and housing four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park — a shopping and entertainment district — Disney Springs — over 25 Disney Resort hotels, and more, the Orlando-based Disney Resort offers an unparalleled immersive experience for guests of all ages.
Continuing with Disney’s commitment to innovation, Disney World is set to undergo multiple drastic transformations in the coming years.
Disney World’s transformation
Details for the expansions and changes were revealed during this year’s Destination D23 presentation, including expansions and reimagined lands, massive changes to fan-favorite attractions, new characters debuting at the parks, immersive dining locations, and more!
Unpleasant experiences featuring unruly guests
Unfortunately, Disney World being the most prominent Disney Resort in the world, makes this location an easier target for unruly guests.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his “woke” crusade against Disney have harmed attendance and caused multiple demonstrations of hate groups outside Walt Disney World Resort, from white supremacists to homophobes. And guests inside the park aren’t exactly showing their best behavior.
Inside the Magic has reported on multiple incidents where guests harm others without batting an eye, going to extreme lengths, causing violent fights inside Disney property. This unruly behavior has even caused public figures to call out parkgoers during live events.
Related: Disney’s Lax Measures Backfire as Content Creator Makes Inappropriate Use of Character
Similarly to Disneyland, guests have exposed themselves inappropriately, including a guest shamelessly exposing her breasts in the Skyliner at Walt Disney World Resort and a woman flashing her private parts during a parade in the Magic Kingdom.
And as if that wasn’t enough, guests have also been reported engaging in gross behavior, allowing their children to urinate on other parkgoers and bringing unsanitary items to carry “what should go in sewage,” which is not permitted in the parks.
Other theme parks in America
Unfortunately, Disney Parks are not the only ones fencing with entitled, gross, and unruly behavior in America.
Inside the Magic has reported on guests behaving recklessly, putting themselves and others at risk by breaking into an animal enclosure at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, breaking theme park rules and causing an emergency stop in Cedar Point, throwing food from the top of a roller coaster in Six Flags, and threatening theme park employees while inebriated. That is without mentioning the disgusting accident a guest had aboard a high-speed roller coaster in Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
The increasing rate of unruly behavior triggered extreme security measures at multiple theme parks in the country, barring select guests from entering.
Disney has not announced any modifications to its security policies or measures to prevent this behavior at the parks, but do you think the company should start doing something against unruly guests?
Have you visited Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort recently? What was your experience like? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!