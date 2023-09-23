Unexpected Drama on Main Street, Guest Behavior Worsens

Guest behavior continues to dwindle at Walt Disney World Resort, with a new incident taking place on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Most Magical Place on Earth, nestled in the heart of Orlando, Florida, is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — packed with iconic rides, innovative attractions, unique entertainment offerings, dining locations serving mouth-watering delights, shops filled with irresistible merchandise, heartwarming character interactions, and much more.

With so much to see and do, it’s not hard to see why millions of families choose Disney World for a magical vacation.

Most parkgoers show their best behavior at the parks, following Disney’s rules and regulations and promoting a respectful environment for all guests to enjoy.

Unfortunately, incidents of unruly guest behavior have disrupted the magical atmosphere in the parks, sparking conversations online about maintaining a family-friendly Disney experience and even causing comedians to call out poor parkgoer behavior on stage.

Inside the Magic has reported on multiple brawls at the parks, guests wearing vulgar attire, insulting others, shamelessly cutting lines, and smuggling restricted items into the parks. And let’s not forget the viral trend that changed Walt Disney World Resort.

And recently, a guest reported an unexpected drama on Main Street, U.S.A., capturing more evidence of poor guest behavior at the parks.

TikTok user @katie.k97 recently posted a video while trying to take a picture on Main Street, U.S.A., during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to celebrate her birthday at the park. However, the magical moment was ruined when a reckless guest tackled Katie while running down the iconic street.

Katie added that the careless parkgoer didn’t even apologize for running into her or ruining her photo. You can see the video below or by clicking here.

#onthisday still laughing about this one #magickingdom #waltdisneyworld

This unnecessary incident is part of the reason why Disney World’s rules clearly state that guests should not run in the parks.

Disney World’s website states: “Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

All guests must be aware of Walt Disney World Resort’s rules and regulations before their visit, as failing to comply with these guidelines could result in being kicked out of the park, banned for life, or even arrested. You can click here to learn more about the rules in place at Disney World.

Have you had an unpleasant experience when visiting Walt Disney World Resort? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.