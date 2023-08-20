Guest Violates Disney Dress Code, Tries To Sneak In With Violent, Bloody Shirt

Guests wearing violent, bloody shirts caused a commotion at Magic Kingdom Park during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Though the Disney Dress Code is laxer on special event nights, it’s still not a free-for-all.

The Disney Dress Code

The widely known Disney Dress Code is a bit different on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party nights. Guests of all ages, including adults, can wear costumes – a practice generally reserved for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests under 14.

“Costumes may be worn according to these guidelines,” Walt Disney World Resort writes . “Guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into, and/or removed from Disney parks, unless his or her costume can be modified to meet the above standards:”

All Guests may dress as their favorite character, but may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for other Guests.

Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable or violent.

Costumes may not contain any props or accessories that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon.

Costumes may not contain sharp objects, pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Layered costumes or costume props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground. (for example, full-length Princess dresses)

Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

Themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts and hats are acceptable.

Acceptable accessories include: transparent wings, plastic light sabers, toy swords and tutus. Costume headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Costume masks of any kind may not be worn.

A Little Too Scary

Not everyone wants to wear costumes to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. But you’d be hard-pressed to find a guest not willing to wear some kind of spooky attire to Magic Kingdom Park on event nights!

Reddit user u/CallMeZigmund recently asked fellow Disney Parks fans if this shirt, featuring Mickey Mouse dressed as serial killer Jason from Friday the 13th (1980), was appropriate for the family-friendly Halloween party:

Is this shirt okay to wear to Not So Scary Halloween Party?

Disney Cast Member u/chernygal quickly warned the guest that Magic Kingdom Security doesn’t tolerate such violent imagery on clothing.

“I have seen that exact shirt work twice by a guest during my time as a CM [Cast Member],” they wrote. “One time the guy got turned away at the gates (and given a new shirt), other time the guy made it in the park and was there for a bit until Security got him. It is going to be 100% dependent on the CMs you encounter, but a newer one or a more rule-stickler one is going to probably ask you to change.”

If you’re uncertain about an item of clothing violating the Disney Dress Code, it’s best to choose something else. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort used to give out shirts to guests violating the rules but stopped last year after a TikTok trend encouraged guests to purposely wear inappropriate clothing for a free souvenir.

