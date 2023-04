Walt Disney World Resort’s Dress Code went viral in 2022 after TikTokers encouraged purposely wearing inappropriate attire to get a free tee shirt. All four Disney Parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom – cracked down on rulebreakers in response, reportedly forbidding Disney Cast Members from giving away free clothing.

This weekend, another part of the Walt Disney World Dress Code infuriated a mother so much that she vowed to boycott the Central Florida Disney Park. In a now-private video archived by @ourdiznyfamily, TikToker @starbornlove claimed that her autistic teenager was kicked out of EPCOT for wearing a Mario costume:

“Disney just had all their security and managers pretty much surround me and my kids to say that my son is violating their policies by dressing up as Mario,” the mother said. “He’s 14 years old. He’s autistic. It’s the time of his life; he’s not bothering anybody.”

“They’re saying that because people are stopping him, asking to take pictures, that we’re violating their rules,” she continued. “… I’m not going to tell people, ‘Hey, no, you can’t say hi to my kid…’”

Disney Cast Members explained that she needed to deny any more requests for pictures – it’s a safety risk to have Guests taking photos with non-employed characters that aren’t held to safety and etiquette standards. But she refused.

“I’m not going to do that. I don’t work here; it’s not my job,” the Guest argued. “So all I can say is boycott Disney if you can because this is bull crap. They are literally making a child feel like crap.”

“I don’t feel excited to be here anymore, and I’m already exhausted,” she continued. “I spent about $12,000 on this trip for my family to enjoy Disney World for them to then pull us apart and make us feel like we’re criminals.”

Disney Parks fans empathized with the mother but said she should have checked the Theme Park rules first.

“I agree with you a little bit because that’s sad that you had to go through that,” the TikToker who archived and shared the video said. “But I don’t agree with you because that’s their policy, and you should have known that ahead of time.”

“I’ll never boycott disney because you didn’t read the rules,” @horror_hound1031 agreed.

The Walt Disney World Dress Code

Walt Disney World Resort’s Dress Code prohibits Guests aged 14 and older from wearing costumes except during special event nights. It reads:

Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to: Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older. Exceptions: Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Learn more Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

Should an exception have been made for this family? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

