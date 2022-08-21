Previously Dress-Coded Guest Calls Out Inconsistency In Disney’s Rules

We’ve been reporting a lot about the Disney dress code. A growing trend started last year with TikToker Amanda DiMeo encouraging Guests to “get a free Disney shirt” by violating Walt Disney World Resort’s dress code.

While Disney doesn’t guarantee Guests a free shirt, many Guests who wore clothing that went against Disney’s code reported benefiting from a similar magical moment. However, in May, Guests who didn’t intentionally violate the dress code said that Disney Parks were no longer giving away free shirts. Disney Cast Members confirmed this in the comments of a few dress code TikToks, including one by @erinbill678.

Erin was the second Guest we reported on to confirm the change in Disney’s dress code violation policy. She wore a tie-back shirt to Magic Kingdom in May:

In a follow-up video, Erin clarified that she wasn’t trying to get dress-coded and had repeatedly worn this specific top to the Parks. A Cast Member reportedly told Erin that any top that can become untied isn’t allowed. Erin expressed confusion since ties are not explicitly mentioned in the Walt Disney World dress code, which reads:

Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense. Inappropriate Attire Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to: Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older. Exceptions: Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars.

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

However, this week, Erin revisited Magic Kingdom in a similar tie-back top and wasn't stopped. She shared this video of herself, noting that she didn't get "dress-coded" by Cast Members:

Other Guests have shamed Disney for not forcing men wearing obscene and vulgar shirts at Disneyland Resort, Disney Springs, and other Disney properties to change, calling it a double standard.