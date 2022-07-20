“Trashy” and “Foul” Shirt Worn by Guest Sparks Disney Dress Code Debate

Some passionate Disney fans started discussing the dress code after an offensive and “trashy” shirt was worn in the Park.

In the past, we have seen countless situations involving Guests “breaking” the dress code ta both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. These usually take place on social media, sparking fierce debate on the Internet. When Guests are already in the Park, and Cast Members determine that their outfit crosses the line, Guests will typically be given a voucher to replace whatever piece of clothing was “breaking” the rules.

A lot of the time, these stories involve Guests wearing a shirt that is tied at the side or back, and while the overall outfit may not be revealing or inappropriate, Disney is fairly strict when it comes to tied articles of clothing. However, sometimes even Guests rally against other Guests and their outfits which is exactly what happened in a recent Reddit post.

A photo captured a Guest wearing a rather crude shirt to Disneyland, a place that is supposed to be welcoming to Guests of all ages. The full post can be seen below:

Why are people allowed in with such foul shirts- why doesn’t anyone have concern over this

Users blasted the Guest for choosing that specific shirt to wear while visiting Disneyland. One user said, “I just can’t imagine getting dressed to go to Disneyland and choosing to wear this shirt.” Another said, “lol I remember I thought I was going to get kicked out with my Han Solo shirt that says “Damn right, I shot first.”

Several users called the shirt “trashy.” Another user said, “Some people have no class or decorum.” One concerned Guest claimed to see pro-gun shirts days after a mass shooting took place.

Another user issued a long statement and discussed the shirt in length, saying:

I am a part of the Disney Company just not within the parks. They would never allow us to wear shirts like this (or shirts with large guns/semi-automatic weapons often seen at Disneyland as well ect ect) on our work Campus and we have a super lax dress code. I think at the parks there are literally too many people to enforce. Like if you are a non employee going to the animation campus you most likely had someone vouch for you and you want to be on your best behavior, the parks are more of a product. I honestly think people wear these shirts hoping someone will say something so they can start a fight

For those wondering, here is how Disneyland describes its “dress code“:

The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks. Review our Pre-Arrival Tips to make sure you come prepared for a fun-filled trip! Ensuring that the parks are family friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense. Inappropriate Attire Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to:

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

Have you ever been “dress coded” while visiting the Disney Parks?