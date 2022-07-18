Fans Upset After Disney Cuts Walt From Anniversary, Blame “Wokeness”

As many may already be aware, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, recently celebrated its 67th birthday. The celebration took place yesterday, July 17, as Guests visited the Park. While not much changed, the celebration included the Disneyland Band, Mickey, Minnie, and friends, the infamous Dapper Dans, and a few more treats along the way.

The beloved Red Trolley Car also made its long-awaited return yesterday, just in time to celebrate with the rest of the Park. This beloved classic attraction provides Guests with a fun and convenient way to move around Disney California adventure by allowing them to “hop aboard a charming vintage trolley for a scenic ride through Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land.”

The birthday celebrations began right at 12:00 p.m. at the iconic Sleeping Beauty castle, with everyone singing Happy Birthday to Disneyland. However, some keen Guests were quick to notice an important part of Disneyland was missing for its birthday.

As shared in the tweets below, Walt’s iconic opening day speech was cut from the anniversary celebration. Several people pointed this omission out online, asking why exactly Disney would choose to do this, especially on a special day like Disneyland’s anniversary. OrangeGrove55 (@OrangeGrove55) tweeted:

Why did @Disneyland cut Walt Disney’s opening day speech from today’s anniversary celebration? #Disneyland #Disneyland67

In response, user The Girly Nerd (@The_Girly_Nerd) said:

It’s both sad and perplexing. Especially since an official Disney Instagram account went to all the trouble to make this which highlights his speech in a lovely way

Tyler Froemming (@Tyle99262065) said:

Terrible. Today the company seems to only use Walt as a marketing opportunity and not as a guiding force. What reason they had to cut this speech? I have no idea. @Disneyland do better.

User @LexiJP4191775 said:

Because it mentions both history and facts, two things that are taboo to the woke agenda.

Twitter user Disney Glimpses (@disneyglimpses) said:

Seriously though, why was Walt Disney’s speech omitted from Disneyland’s birthday celebration yesterday? For the first time in decades.

Twitter user Ben Young (@Candyman_Young) said:

HAhaha.. Why would the company wanna pay respects to the guy who created the whole thing? He’d probably hate the whole thing today and be moving to Mars.

User @oftenuncommon blamed it on “wokeness”, saying “Walt is rolling over in his grave” due to the current state of the Disney Parks and Resorts.

We are unsure why exactly Disney decided to remove this from the Park before its anniversary celebration were in full swing. Disney has not made any formal statement regarding the choice to omit the speech.

Despite this omission, “The Happiest Place On Earth” has many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy during their visit. At Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy the fantastic World of Color in Paradise Gardens Park. And at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. They can also enjoy several daily presentations of the live musical The Tale of the Lion King at the Fantasyland Theatre.

Did you notice Walt Disney missing from the celebration yesterday?