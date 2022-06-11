Tale of the Lion King Resumes Live Performances at Disneyland

After over a week of canceled performances, Guests will finally be able to enjoy the stunning live musical, Tale of the Lion King, which will bring storytelling, songs, and dances from the 1994 Disney film The Lion King to the Fantasyland Theatre.

The official Disneyland website shows five available performances today, at 12:30 pm, 1:40 pm, 2:50 pm, 4:50 pm, and 6:00 pm, resuming the show’s regular schedule after over a week of canceled performances. This schedule is set to continue for the rest of the month, with five daily performances from Thursday to Monday and no performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The show was recently canceled due to several Cast Members involved in the musical production reporting ill, starting on June 2, and following a daily cancel basis, from June 3 until yesterday, June 10. These canceled performances came from an abundance of caution from Disneyland officials amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Orange County and the United States.

Now that Cast Members have fully recovered, presentations will resume filling the Fantasyland Theatre with joy and rhythm, having Guests singing along to “Hakuna Matata” and many other popular songs from this beloved Disney movie.

More on Tale of the Lion King

Originally performing at Disney California Adventure, Tale of the Lion King tells the story of how the now-famous lion cub, Simba, became a king through “dialogue, song, dance, and percussion.” Tale of the Lion King found a new home at the Fantasyland Theatre as the show returned on May 28 after the Park’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official Disneyland website describes this stunning show as follows:

Celebrate The Lion King with an uplifting live show that features storytelling, music and dance. A Roaring Adaptation Rediscover Simba’s journey—from timid cub to mighty king—as you have never experienced it before.

Narrated by the Storytellers of the Pride Lands, Simba’s rise to royalty is presented in a unique, theatrical style—with live music and dance inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story. The stirring tale of Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa features new arrangements of treasured songs, including “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” With all-new staging at the Fantasyland Theatre, it’s heartfelt entertainment for the whole family!

This tale will transport Guests to the Pride Lands and honor aspects of Black culture interwoven into the story and music of Disney’s The Lion King (1994).

Disneyland currently has so many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy! World of Color is currently performing at Disney California Adventure, and at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. Fantasmic! returned on May 28, and Guests can journey into imagination with Mickey Mouse at Rivers of America again.

