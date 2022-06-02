Disneyland Cancels Presentations of ‘Tale of the Lion King’ Due to Cast Illness

Disneyland Resort Guests won’t be singing “Hakuna Matata” for some time, as performances of the Park’s new musical show, Tale of the Lion King, have been canceled, possibly indefinitely.

According to Disneyland officials, today’s performances of the new Disneyland musical show Tale of the Lion King have been canceled as an abundance of caution since several Disneyland Cast Members have called in sick. This unfortunate incident came amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the United States, causing the live performance to cancel showtimes less than a week after its debut at the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland Park on May 28th.

As reported by the Orange County Register, the Lion King cast illnesses come as Orange County, California, and the United States experience the latest spike in COVID-19 illnesses. According to CNN, extremely contagious but less severe omicron variants are expected to keep coronavirus case levels high this summer as the U.S. grapples with the latest wave of COVID-19.

Today’s Tale of the Lion King performance was supposed to be part of a summer kickoff media event in which Disneyland would host national and international news outlets.

The official Disneyland website lists “no performances today” for this musical experience but still shows five performances on Friday, June 3rd, and for future dates. It is yet to be seen if this schedule will remain or if future presentations will be canceled.

As of the publication of this article, Disneyland had not yet announced if Tale of the Lion King performances would resume immediately or if they would be canceled for later dates as well. Inside the Magic will continue to report as more information is released.

More on Tale of the Lion King

Tale of the Lion King tells the story of how the now-famous lion cub, Simba, became a king through “dialogue, song, dance, and percussion.” From the Disney Parks Blog:

Beginning May 28, 2022, Disneyland park will welcome “Tale of the Lion King” to its new home at the Fantasyland Theatre where this original, story-theatre adaptation of Disney’s “The Lion King” will be staged in an all-new presentation (as depicted in this artist rendering). At the heart of the production is a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands who weave the tale of how a cub becomes a king through dialogue, song, dance and percussion. From the scenic and costume designs to the new original musical arrangements and choreography, every aspect of “Tale of the Lion King” honors and is inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story.

This tale will transport Guests to the Pride Lands and honor aspects of Black culture that are interwoven into the story and music of Disney’s The Lion King (1994).

The Tale of the Lion King made its triumphant debut at Disneyland together with Fantasmic! on May 28th. Both performances joined other entertainment spectaculars at the Parks, including World of Color at Disney California Adventure, the Main Street Electrical Parade, and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular at Disneyland Park.

