Disney’s Main Street Electrical Parade Brings Surprise Merchandise Offerings

Since Disney announced the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade last year, fans have been looking forward to seeing this iconic nighttime spectacular once again at Disneyland Park.

The official announcement came with some changes to the iconic parade, as detailed by Disney Parks Blog:

Over the past five decades, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” has brought families together to delight in its many whimsical stories and featured characters. And soon, that will continue for a whole new generation of dreamers. In honor of the parade’s 50th anniversary, this nighttime spectacular will return with an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness. This universal theme is reflected in the creative concept of the grand finale sequence. Inspired by both the original design of classic “Main Street Electrical Parade” floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale brings to life more than a dozen Disney Animation and Pixar stories. These stories will be interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound, with unique representations of beloved characters as animated dolls.

With an official date announced, Guests have been counting the days until the Parade makes its way back to Disneyland Park, illuminating Main Street, U.S.A., on April 22.

To cause even more excitement amongst Guests, Disney announced the launch of a new merchandise line, celebrating the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, coming soon to Disneyland Resort and shopDisney. The announcement was made through the Disney Parks Blog, sharing images and details of the different pieces included in this collection.

The line will include shirts with glow ink, leggings, and the perfect pair of ears so that the parade floats won’t be the only ones turning heads.

This celebratory collection will also bring a new Main Street Electrical Parade mini backpack by Loungefly, holding all of your Park essentials, leaving Guests’ hands free to clap with the iconic electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound of the and the music accompanying the new grand finale for this fan-favorite nighttime spectacular.

The announced collection ends with a Main Street Electrical Parade dress with glow-in-the-dark accents, featuring Pete’s dragon and Elliot, amongst other iconic floats, and is perfectly complemented by a sash that salutes the 50th anniversary of this timeless classic.

The announcement also mentioned a special dining package coming to Disneyland Park during this 50th-anniversary celebration.

