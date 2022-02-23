Main Street Electrical Parade Is Returning, But Fans Wish It Was to a Different Park

The Main Street Electrical Parade is a fan-favorite parade, which has had many renditions at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Park, and Disneyland Paris over the years. However, it has not made an appearance since September 2019.

The good news is that fans of the nighttime spectacular can get excited as Disney Parks recently confirmed the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, with some changes!

The Main Street Electrical Parade is a fan-favorite parade that has been made sporadic appearances at three Disney Parks around the world — Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, and Disneyland Paris. D23 describes the parade as:

he parade, featuring half a million tiny lights on floats themed primarily to Disney movies, became one of the most beloved traditions at Disneyland. The park’s lights were dimmed and the illuminated parade snaked from a gate next to “it’s a small world, ” past the Matterhorn, skirted the hub, and then continued down Main Street to conclude at Town Square. The parade’s synthesizer music was based on a piece called “Baroque Hoedown, ” with themes from Disney songs worked in.

Although the Main Street Electrical Parade has not made an appearance in September 2018, the good news is that it will be returning to Disneyland later this year as it celebrates its 50th anniversary! And because of this, there will include an “an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness.”

Disney Parks Blog recently shared:

Over the past five decades, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” has brought families together to delight in its many whimsical stories and featured characters. And soon, that will continue for a whole new generation of dreamers. In honor of the parade’s 50th anniversary, this nighttime spectacular will return with an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness.

Guests will be able to catch a glimpse of iconic films such as The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Coco, Mulan, and Disney’s newest animated film, Encanto, thank to a brand new float, which you can see in the image below.

After the announcement, many Disney fans, including our Inside the Magic audience, were wondering why the Main Street Electrical Parade would be returning to Disneyland and not Walt Disney World.

Even though Disney has not confirmed this, we here at Inside the Magic can speculate that the reasoning is because the Main Street Electrical Parade is celebrating its 50th anniversary, which debuted in Disneyland.

So it only makes sense that the fan-favorite parade would celebrate this milestone where it all began — at Disneyland Park.

We hope to one day see the nighttime parade return to Walt Disney World, but in the meantime, Guests can catch a glimpse of this fan-favorite offering when the Main Street Electrical Parade returns to Disneyland Park on April 22, 2022.

Disneyland Forever will also return to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park on April 22, along with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. Fantasmic! is preparing for its return as well, which will return on May 28, 2022.

If you have never seen the Main Street Electrical Parade, check out our YouTube video of its 2019 rendition below.

Are you excited for the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade? Do you wish it was returning to Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.