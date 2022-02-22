Years Later, Multiple Nighttime Shows Announce Return to Disneyland

At Disneyland Resort, many Guests have been waiting to see the Parks feel like normal again. Although Guests are able to enjoy cavalcades starring Anna and Elsa, as well as Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse, Peter Pan, Alice, and more, there still has been a void that many have been trying to fill with the lack of entertainment caused by the pandemic.

Now, massive news has been announced that will surely ignite the magic in us all! On April 22, Disneyland Forever will finally return to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, replacing Mickey’s Mix Magic. Joining the show, World of Color will return to Disney California Adventure! At the moment, we have seen work being done to the fountains in preparation for this return. And finally, Fantasmic! is preparing for its return to Disneyland park on May 28, 2022. We also announced the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, read more on that here.

Disney Parks Blog noted:

As announced in November during Destination D23, the Disneyland Resort is thrilled to bring back its nighttime spectaculars this spring. So many fan-favorite entertainment offerings have continued to return – from Jambalaya Jazz in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park to “Disney Junior Dance Party!” in Disney California Adventure park. Plus, we’ve recently introduced experiences like encountering Raya in Redwood Creek Challenge Trail to the Celebrate Soulfully entertainment throughout the month of February. Each of these offerings highlights the incredible momentum at the Disneyland Resort as part of our phased reopening. Today, we’re excited to share even more on the entertainment front, with additional details around the return of our nighttime spectaculars! On April 22, 2022, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” and “Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectacular will return to Disneyland park, and “World of Color” will return to Disney California Adventure park. “Fantasmic!” is preparing for its return to Disneyland park on May 28, 2022.

Thankfully, we are starting to see Disneyland return to a more pre-pandemic state, which means that Guests will be able to get a more “normal” theme park experience when they visit. Having all of the nighttime entertainment return is massive news and a huge draw for Guests, so it will be interesting to see how attendance picks up come April and May. At Disneyland Resort, mask mandates are now lifted for fully vaccinated Guests, as it is in Walt Disney World Resort. Although entertainment is getting closer to returning to normal, massive shows like Frozen – Live at the Hyperion have still not returned to round out the daytime entertainment.

The return of these shows also means that Guests traveling in for D23 in September will have an excuse to extend their stay so that they can enjoy the Parks! At the moment, Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has not yet announced an official return, aside from 2022.

Fantasmic!

Disney describes Fantasmic! as:

When Dreams Come to Life

As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America. When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.

World of Color

World of Color is described as:

A Breathtaking Extravaganza

Thrill as graceful jets of water shoot into the air, lasers electrify the night and perfectly timed pyrotechnics explode in a blaze of brilliant color. Watch in wonder as water, fire, light and music weave together to celebrate the magic of Disney storytelling. The astounding spectacle sweeps across the water, lighting up Paradise Gardens Park and dazzling your senses. Relive the memories as scenes and music from beloved Disney and Pixar films are projected onto a grand fountain spraying 19,000-square-feet of water. Don’t miss this unforgettable kaleidoscope of color and emotion!

Disneyland Forever

Disneyland Forever is:

Just in time for warm summer nights, “Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectacular returns to Disneyland park starting this evening! The street-to-sky celebration, which first debuted during Disneyland’s 60th anniversary and Diamond Celebration, features sparkling pyrotechnics, immersive projections and other effects that transform Disneyland into a magical canvas. “Disneyland Forever” fireworks, Disneyland park.

A fan favorite, “Disneyland Forever” envelops you in an enthralling, breathtaking journey. You’ll be literally surrounded by timeless Disney stories—from soaring over London with Peter Pan one moment, to journeying across Simba’s Pride Lands the next. Adding to the magic, there are multiple viewing areas for “Disneyland Forever” throughout the park, including Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and near “it’s a small world.” Each spot lends a different feel to the show, so consider experiencing them all!

What do you think of the announcement that these shows will return?

