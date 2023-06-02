Which Disney Park is the original Disney World theme park? The answer is Magic Kingdom Park.

The Magic Kingdom opened on October 1, 1971, in conjunction with the official grand opening and premier of Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. As an enhanced reboot of the preexisting Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom Park presented many replications of the same beloved classic attractions as its West Coast predecessor and offered plenty of original novelty experiences in addition. That’s still the case today, and for many visitors, Magic Kingdom Park remains the truest Disney Park in all of Walt Disney World.

Here at Inside the Magic, we’ve compiled this unofficial source guide detailing all the highlights of the Magic Kingdom. From providing answers about what is at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park to showcasing where to find everything, this is the guide every first-time visitor should have on hand.

Where is Magic Kingdom Park Located at Disney World?

Disney World is massive, comprising four main theme parks, two water parks, a shopping district, and over 20 on-property Resorts. The official address of Magic Kingdom is 1180 Seven Seas Drive in Lake Buena Vista, in the Bay Lake area. Magic Kingdom’s land consists of 142 acres, although just over 100 of those acres have been developed so far. Another interesting fact about the Magic Kingdom and its geography is that the Park was actually constructed on the second story of a two-level floor plan. The underneath level, which is seldom seen by Guests (unless on special tours), consists of an innovative Utilidor system by which Cast Members may navigate underground.

Ticket Costs

There’s no sugarcoating the fact that admission prices to Disney World theme parks don’t come cheap. Even the best Disney Park ticket deals may be shockingly high to some. For example, the cost of a Magic Kingdom one-day ticket may range between $109 to $189, depending on the season. The price may be higher if you select add-ons like Park Hopper. And then, there are all the other prices to be mindful of, including food, Lightning Lane selections, other in-Park purchases, etc.

Again, we know that a day at Magic Kingdom Park isn’t cheap. But most would agree that it’s all worth it, given the fact that it’s such a high-demand must-do rite of passage.

Hours of Operation

The hours of operation at any Disney Park are never set in stone and are known to change during special events. But for now, the general public hours of operation listed for Magic Kingdom Park are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. However, note that Disney Resort Guests and those staying at select Good Neighbor hotels can enter the Park 30 minutes earlier. On select nights, the Park may remain open several hours past the public closing time to Guests at Deluxe Resorts. There are also special Disney After Hours ticketed events, which we will cover in more detail a little later.

Main Street, U.S.A.

The first area you will walk into upon entering the park is Main Street, U.S.A. A charming, quaint setup, this is where you will find the bulk of the Park’s stores, including the expansive, multi-faceted Emporium. Other callouts include the Chapeau, Main Street Confectionery, Main Street Cinema, Curtain Call Collectibles, Crystal Arts., Disney Clothiers, Uptown Jewelers, Main Street Gallery, and the Harmony Barbershop. This is also where City Hall (or Guest Relations) can be found.

As far as the food scene goes, it’s here that you can enjoy a combination of table-service and quick-service favorites. These include Casey’s Corner, Main Street Bakery, the all-you-can-eat Pooh and Friends-themed Crystal Palace buffet, Lady and the Tramp-themed Tony’s Town Square, Plaza Restaurant, and Plaza Ice Cream Parlor.

The attractions within this section of the Park are all admittedly low-key. These include Main Street Vehicles (at select times), the Mickey Mouse Meet and Greet at Town Square Theater, and patriotic Flag Retreats every evening at 5 p.m.

Main Street is also the site of the first of three stops along the Walt Disney World Rail Road, which also has stations based in Fantasyland and Frontierland.

Liberty Square

Liberty Square was initially envisioned as an annex to Disneyland’s own Main Street, U.S.A., which never came to fruition. Later on, during the conceptual planning phase for Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the idea was revisited as a New Orleans Square equivalent.

While strolling about this quaint, Colonial section of the Park, you can stop in at a handful of uniquely themed shops, including Heritage House, Liberty Square Portrait Gallery, the longtime-favorite Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe, and a more recent interactive haunt known as Memento Mori.

Liberty Square also plays host to what are, in my opinion, two of the best restaurants in all of Magic Kingdom Park. One is the mutually favored quick-service Columbia Harbour House, while the other is the beloved table-service operation famous for serving up family-style feasts—Liberty Tree Tavern. Other places where you can get light bites and snacks here include Sleepy Hollow Refreshments and Liberty Square Market.

While the architectural highlights here, along with the Liberty Tree and Liberty Bell replica, are low-key attractions in their own right, Liberty Square does feature three official attractions. These include the Hall of Presidents, the leisurely Liberty Square Riverboat, and the liveliest macabre cult-classic Disney favorite Haunted Mansion dark ride.

Frontierland

Beyond Liberty Square, gearing left, you’ll find yourself at that western-themed favorite Frontierland. The pickings are admittedly slim for shopping in these parts and include just three main options—Big Al’s, Prairie Outpost and Supply, and Frontier Trading Post.

Dining here primarily consists of quick-service options and refreshment posts, including Golden Oak Outpost, Westward Ho, and the admittedly underrated Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café. The one table-service offering is Diamond Horseshoe, which currently serves up the same menu featured at Liberty Tree Tavern.

What Frontierland lacks in the way of food and shopping is more than compensated for in its housing of one of the best-loved longtime original roller coasters in all of Disney World—Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Other popular attractions and activities to enjoy here include Country Bear Jamboree, self-paced excursions to Tom Sawyer Island, getting in on Frontierland Hoedown Happenings, checking out the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, and catching the Walt Disney Railroad.

Frontierland will soon be home to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will open on the location of the recently closed Splash Mountain water ride in 2024.

Adventureland

The adventures continue when you head for Adventureland, home to some of Disney’s most popular, bolder nostalgic hit favorites.

In the way of shopping, there are the following options: Agrabah Bazaar, Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar, and Island Supply Company.

Again, Food options here consist mainly of quick-service and snack kiosks, including Aloha Isle (original home to the famous Dole Whip), Sunshine Tree Terrace, Tortuga Tavern. The sole table-service establishment onsite is the fun-themed Jungle Navigation Co., Ltd. Skipper Canteen.

As for those famous attractions, the cast of a thousand includes Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, Swiss Family Treehouse, Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Fantasyland

Fantasyland takes center stage in Magic Kingdom Park. It is, after all, where the Park’s epitome Cinderella Castle is located. It’s both figuratively and literally the biggest deal, especially following the 2012 expansion that resulted in so many new wondrous attractions and highlights. It’s so versatile that the land itself is now subdivided into different sections, including the Enchanted Forest, Storybook Circus, and the Castle Courtyard.

As far as shopping, you’ll find a versatile range of options here, including Big Top Souvenirs, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Sir Mickey’s, Bonjour! Village Gifts, Casey Jr. Rail Road Mercantile, Hundred Acre Goods, and Fantasy Faire.

Dining options are pretty versatile here, with some of the more casual quick-service picks being Cheshire Café, the Friar’s Nook, Gaston’s Tavern, Storybook Treats, Prince Eric’s Village Market, and Pinocchio Village Haus. The two crowning highlights in the way of table-service operations are Cinderella’s Royal Table and Be Our Guest Restaurant.

Because there are just so many attractions here, we’ve broken them down into lists by their sections:

Enchanted Forest

Ariel’s Grotto (Meet and Greet)

Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid

Mad Tea Party

Enchanted Tales with Belle

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Storybook Circus

Barnstormer Starring the Great Goofini

Pete’s Silly Sideshow

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Casey Jr, Splash ‘N’ Soak Station

Walt Disney World Railroad

Castle Courtyard

“it’s a small world”

Peter Pan’s Flight

Princess Fairytale Hall (Meet and Greets)

Merida (Meet and Greet) at Fairytale Garden

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Cinderella Castle

Tomorrowland

Beyond Fantasyland the future awaits over in Tomorrowland.

Guests looking to shop here have the following options: the Buzz Lightyear Shop, Ursa’s Major Minor Mart, Star Traders, and the new Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

While there are no table-service restaurants in this part of the Park, Guests looking for some out-of-this-world eats will enjoy the offerings at the following quick-service and kiosk locations:

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, Cool Ship, the Lunching Pad, and the new TRON-inspired Energy Bytes.

Tomorrowland is home to many notable attractions, including Astro Orbiter, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, Tomorrowland Speedway, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and the iconic original dark-ride coaster Space Mountain. It now also hosts the most in-demand new ride at Magic Kingdom and perhaps the most popular ride at Disney World right Now—TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Parades, Spectacles, and Shows

Disney Parks are renowned for their stunning nighttime spectaculars featuring fireworks and heartwarming parade processions. So, it should come as no surprise to learn that both are daily occurrences at the Magic Kingdom. The Festival of Fantasy generally takes place at both noon and 3 p.m. every day, while the 18-minute Happily Ever After nighttime spectacular kicks off every evening at 9:20 p.m. Guests can enjoy other fun shows and performances throughout the day, including Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire, which takes place in front of Cinderella Castle at 10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., and 12:50 p.m. daily. It’s also worth getting to the Park at opening time to see the Let the Magic Begin Welcome Show, also held at this location.

Ticketed Extras

There are also ways to maximize the magic of a day spent at Magic Kingdom Park by opting for one of several extra experiences available to you. There are seasonal parties, for instance, like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and special After Hours happenings you can sign up for in advance. There are also excellent Dessert Party offerings that provide reserved viewing areas to watch Happily Ever After from. Another option is going on one of the existing behind-the-scenes tours you can sign up for—an opportunity to see the Magic Kingdom in an all-new esoteric way.

We feel we’ve covered all the basics as thoroughly as possible, but if you think we missed something or you have something to add, let us know in the comments.