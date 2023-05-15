Disney World Announces Massive Ticket Price Decrease, Will Rival Six Flags

Tickets at Walt Disney World Resort haven’t been this affordable in quite some time!

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many magical theme parks and attractions that bring in millions of Disney Park Guests. Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT may be home to some of the most magical attractions in the world, but they also cost a pretty penny to enter. Guests from ages 3 & up will need a ticket to get into a Disney World theme park, and this means that the average family has to dish out an insane amount of money to afford admission to the theme parks alone, with this not even counting travel, lodging, and food.

Even the most budget-conscious families still find themselves spending close to a fortune when heading to Walt Disney World Resort, and a family of four can easily spend over $3,000 for a few days at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently divulged that he believed the company was forcing Guests to spend too much money in the Parks. He said that he believes the theme parks should be accessible, and that’s certainly not what they’ve become over the last several years. However, if you’re willing to plan a trip to Disney World in the near future, we’ve got good news for you.

You can actually take advantage of a Walt Disney World Resort ticket deal right now that will rival a ticket to Six Flags, Busch Gardens, or anywhere else around the country.

Disney announced today that it is offering a special summer deal for Guests, which will include a 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket for $99.00 per day ($396.00 plus tax) beginning May 23, 2023. No theme park reservations are needed for this deal, and you’ll be able to enter all four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– on four separate days. While Park Hopping is not a part of the deal, this is as low of a ticket price as we’ve seen offered for Walt Disney World in quite some time.