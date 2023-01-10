Disney Park Revises Park Hopping Policies, Lowers Cost of Tickets

Park Hoppers have been a major asset to Disney Parks, especially at the Disneyland Resort, where Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure Parks are closer together and somewhat easier to go back and forth.

Since the Parks have reopened since COVID, there have been Park Hopping restrictions, only giving Guests certain times of the day when they could begin Park Hopping to ensure that Park capacity and health regulations were being met. As time has gone on though, these restrictions have been continually modified to comply with health guidelines.

Today, Disneyland made a major announcement regarding Park Hopping restrictions.

Reporter @ScottGustin shared on Twitter that starting February 4, the Park Hopping hours at Disneyland will start at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m., which were the previous Park Hopping hours.

NEW: Park hopping hours at Disneyland will begin at 11 a.m. starting February 4. Also starting on that date, guests will also be able to receive complimentary PhotoPass attraction downloads for the Disney100 celebration

Additionally, Gustin replied to his own Tweet with a screenshot from Disneyland, explaining more about the shift in the Park Hopping policy.

The policy lists that starting February 4, Guests who have a Magic Key pass or Park Hopper ticket can begin Park Hopping at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than the previous restrictions allowed. This gives Guests more time to enjoy both Parks.

The new policy also indicated that Disneyland’s reservation calendar would allow Guests to be able to enjoy almost two months’ worth of the $104 Park ticket dates throughout 2023. This price is currently the lowest tier of ticket prices for one-day, one-park tickets.

And, to add icing to the cake, Disneyland is offering free Disney PhotoPasses to all Guests who have tickets and are using the Disneyland app, starting February 4 and lasting throughout the Disney100 celebration at the Resort.

During this celebration, starting January 27, Guests have the opportunity to view the two new nighttime shows: the new fireworks show “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland, as well as the World of Color – One show at Disney’s California Adventure.

These current policies are not yet updated on Disneyland’s website, as of now. But we expect these changes to be made relatively soon, especially as Guests buy tickets and Park Hoppers in the next few weeks.

What do you think about these new policies at Disneyland?