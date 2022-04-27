Disney Teases Possible End of Park Hopping Restrictions

Since reopening amidst the pandemic almost two years ago, Walt Disney World Resort has been slowing phasing back to normal.

Disney recently dropped its mask mandate for indoor public transportation and Disney Parks also announced that non-distanced character meet and greets would begin to be phased back, including the return of hugs and autographs.

Now, as Disney fans continue to be excited about the phased return to normalcy at the Parks, it seems another facet could soon be changed, as well: Park Hopping.

TikTok user @amysmagicaladventures recently shared a video showing potential changes coming to Park Hopping on the My Disney Experience app.

As you can see in the video and from the screenshot of the My Disney Experience App below, the Park Hopping restrictions– which typically start at 2:00 p.m.– have been deleted from the mobile app, now only showing hours for the Disney World Parks.

While this may seem like an exciting development, it should be noted that the official Disney World website still lists Park Hopping restrictions until after 2:00 p.m. each day. This could be just a glitch on the My Disney Experience app, or it could potentially be a tease to what might be coming in the near future.

At this time, however, Disney has not changed its policy on Park Hopping.

More On Disney Park Hopping

Disney’s current policy on Park Hopping can be read below:

Disney Park Guests who purchased a ticket or Annual Pass with the Park Hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one Park per day, with some modifications. These modifications are designed to help Disney continue managing attendance in a way that fosters physical distancing.

We will set specific Park Hopper hours during which this option are available. Park Hopper hours will start at 2 PM each day and end at the park’s scheduled close time. Guests are now able to check the Park Hours calendar and the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date Park Hopper hours, as they could start earlier at a later date, depending on the day and park.

With the updated Park Hopper experience, Guests must make a Disney Park Pass reservation for the first park they plan to visit AND enter that first park prior to visiting another. At this time, a Park Reservation is not required after the first park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change.

Reservations for dining experiences, Droid Depot, Savi’s Workshop and other pre-booked experiences do not guarantee access to a Park, and Park Hopper availability may change daily. We recommend Guests book in-park dining and other experiences at the park where they have a Disney Park Pass reservation. Guests can make dining reservations or add their party to the walk-up list at select table-service restaurants via the My Disney Experience app after they enter the second park, subject to availability.

Please note that the ability to visit another Disney Park will be subject to the Park’s capacity limitations. In the event that the Park Hopper option is unavailable at a theme park, Guests will be notified in real time via a push notification from the My Disney Experience app.

What do you think of possible changes coming to Disney Park Hopping in the future? Let us know in the comments!

