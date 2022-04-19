Disney Updates Guidelines To Make Face Coverings Optional Everywhere

Walt Disney World Resort just announced a major update to its face-covering policy.

When Disney first reopened amidst the pandemic, masks were required for all Guests in every area of the Park except while actively eating or drinking.

The mask mandate began to relax a bit with masks not being required outdoors, and Disney World made changes to its mask policy several months ago saying that Disney Park and Resort Guests who were fully vaccinated would no longer be required to wear masks in indoor spaces. However, face-coverings were still be required in certain areas, such as public indoor transportation like Disney buses and the monorail.

With the news coming yesterday that the TSA would no longer be enforcing mask mandates on public transit, Disney World has now made another major update to its transportation policy.

Disney’s new policy can be read below:

Face coverings are optional for Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation. It is recommended Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation. Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water.

According to the new policy, face coverings are now optional for Guests at both indoor and outdoor locations, including Disney transportation. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to still wear face coverings.

More On Disney Transportation

Here is what Disney World says about its Resort bus transportation:

Let Us Do the Driving Save time, money and the hassle of driving and parking. Almost anywhere you want to go at Walt Disney World Resort is conveniently accessible by our buses, which run continuously.

Getting to Disney Theme Parks and Disney Springs from a Disney Resort Hotel Bus service between Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs is available during Disney Springs operating hours—and ends one hour after closing.

Bus service between Disney Resort hotels and Disney theme parks begins 45 minutes prior to opening and ends one hour after closing. In addition to buses, Disney also offers water and monorail transportation at select Resorts. To find out what kind of transportation each Resort offers, please visit the official Disney website.

Disney Guests who fly to Orlando just saw an important method of transportation end in the Magical Express that was managed by Mears Connect, which used to take Guests to Disney Resorts from the airport to their hotel. Now, there are several paid options, including buses, taxis, and ridesharing apps.

What do you think of this change to the mask policy at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!

