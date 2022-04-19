Orlando Airport Releases Statement, Updates Face Mask Requirements

As of yesterday, the CDC mask mandate is no longer in effect and the TSA will not enforce it on public transportation at this time. Shortly after this news broke, several airlines as well as Uber released statements, updating their mask mandate protocols, and lifted the requirement of wearing proper facial coverings.

Now, Orlando International Airport is following suit, releasing its official statement and updating its face mask guidelines.

According to Reporter Ashley Carter, Orlando International Airport officially released a statement, dropping the mask mandate:

Orlando International Airport has dropped its face mask mandate following a federal court decision and updated directives from the TSA. Statement:

The statement reads:

Following a Federal Court decision and updated directives from the Transportation Security Administration, the wearing of facial coverings will no longer be mandated at Orlando International Airport. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will continue to remain vigilant in its efforts to promote a safe, secure and sanitized environment for its guests through the enhanced cleaning methods we’ve enacted over the course of the pandemic. However, the signage and messaging throughout the airport campus will be removed to support the current enforcement climate. The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings as a preventative measure against COVID-19. Each individual can proceed to wear a face mask if they feel it is important for their health and the health of their family. We can expect that some of our industry partners may require a mask be worn in our airports — and we need to respect that decision as well.

We recently reported that Guests visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, and are fully vaccinated, face masks will be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy went into effect on February 17, 2022.

Guests who are fully vaccinated now have the option to wear a face covering while boarding the Disney Skyliner. Those who are not fully vaccinated must still wear a proper face covering while aboard this transportation.

Additionally, masks are still required for those boarding a Disney bus or Monorail, despite your vaccination status.

How do you feel about the travel face mask requirement extending? Let us know in the comments below.