Walt Disney World Makes MAJOR Update to Face Mask Policy

Walt Disney World is making yet another change to its face mask policy.

Beginning in May 2021, face coverings were optional in outdoor common areas. Then, beginning in August 2021, face coverings were optional for Guests while aboard outdoor attractions, outdoor queue areas, and outdoor theaters. They were, however, still required for Guests visiting indoor locations, including shops, indoor rides, and restaurant.

Now, Disney World is making another update to its face mask policy.

If you are visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, and are fully vaccinated, face masks will be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy goes into effect on February 17, 2022.

Face masks will still be required on Disney transportation including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

According to Disney:

Beginning February 17, 2022, Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

Disney does note that for those Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing their face coverings at all times, except while eating or drinking while stationary:

We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters.

If you are visiting Walt Disney World prior to February 16, please keep in mind that face coverings will still be required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all indoor attractions and indoor queues and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas.

Once again, the new policy goes into effect on February 17, 2022.

How do you feel about the new face mask policy at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.