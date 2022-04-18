TSA Halts Mask Requirements For Public Transport Following Court Ruling

Following a Florida Judge’s stoppage of mask mandates on public transportation, it seems like the TSA is following suit.

As reported by CNBC, the TSA has stated that it will no longer enforce mask mandates on public transportation following a court ruling that said that the mandate was unlawful.

Earlier today, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida ruled for the transportation mask mandate from the CDC to be voided. The CDC recently extended its transportation mask mandate through May 3, 2022 but now it seems like all of that could change.

Both the CDC and Walt Disney World have commented on this decision though the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks on public transit. The ruling and subsequent changes from the TSA may have an impact on transportation at the Walt Disney World Resort, which required Guests to wear masks on all forms of transportation including on Monorails or buses. After this decision, however, we may see Disney completely drop any and all mask requirements very soon.

As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Based on recent trends and regulatory guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making adjustments to these measures, which may continue to change at any time without notice. Face coverings are optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings are still required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on Disney buses and monorails.

