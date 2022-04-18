Multiple Guests Hospitalized After Riding Popular Universal Attraction

Multiple Universal Orlando Resort Guests reported injuries after recently riding a popular attraction.

Florida theme parks are required by state law to disclose their most serious injuries among Guests every quarter as a deal that was made to avoid state inspections and the latest incident report– detailing accidents that occured from January to March– has been revealed.

Inside the Magic recently reported on several incidents that occurred on Walt Disney World Resort, including a 63-year-old woman who fell from an attraction and suffered a fractured hip. In addition, SeaWorld Orlando also saw a 12-year-old boy suffer a leg injury while riding the all-new coaster Ice Breaker.

In the same report, Universal Orlando also reported three incidents, including two that occurred on the same attraction.

A 77-year-old reported hip pain and a 66-year-old felt motion sickness after riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The extent of these injuries was not disclosed, but for them to be included in the report means that they at least required a hospital stay of at least 24 hours or more.

The third reported injury was categorized as abdominal pain and involved a 21-year-old woman with a pre-existing condition who rode Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl in Springfield at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal’s official description of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey reads:

Soar Above Hogwarts™ With Harry Potter™. Enter through the towering castle gates and make your way down the familiar passageways and corridors of Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Then soar above the castle grounds as you join Harry Potter™ and his friends on a thrilling adventure. Groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology (and a little magic) creates a one-of-a-kind ride.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

What do you think of these reported incidents? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?