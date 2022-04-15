Disney Guest Falls From Attraction and Suffers Major Fracture, Incident Report Says

A Walt Disney World Resort Guest fell from an attraction resulting in a major fracture, according to the latest incident report.

Florida theme parks are required by state law to disclose their most serious injuries among Guests every quarter as a deal that was made to avoid state inspections and the latest incident report– detailing accidents that occured from January to March– has been revealed.

Florida Politics first reported several incidents that occured at Walt Disney World Resort, including a Disney Park Guest who fell off an attraction suffering a major fracture.

According to the incident report, a 63-year-old woman fell attempting to climb off her horse on Prince Charming’s Regal Carrousel at Magic Kingdom. This resulted in her fracturing her hip.

In addition to the hip fracture, passengers on Avatar Flight of Passage (Disney’s Animal Kingdom) and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith (Disney’s Hollywood Studios) reported suffering seizures. On EPCOT’s Soarin Around The World, a 73-year-old woman appeared to have a stroke and an 82-year-old woman experienced chest pain after experiencing the attraction.

A 72-year-old woman passed out while on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority People Mover at Magic Kingdom.

Lastly, a 55-year-old man appeared to have a stroke after exiting Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.

This incident report comes on the heels of tragedy as 14-year-old Tyree Samson was released from his seat while experiencing the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park. The attraction has since been closed indefinitely for investigation and SlingShot Group, which operates the attraction, also was demanded by ICON Park to stop its operation of the Orlando SlingShot. The family announced that it is planning to file a lawsuit.

