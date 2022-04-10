10 Disney World Attractions You Probably Skipped, But Definitely Shouldn’t

No matter what Disney Park you’re visiting– whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom– there are plenty of attractions to enjoy at Walt Disney World Resort.

There are plenty of iconic and thrilling attractions that Disney Park Guests line up to experience, like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Expedition Everest, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, and Test Track at EPCOT.

But, there are also many more attractions and experiences that often get overlooked when Guests make their trip to Walt Disney World Resort.

Here are 10 attractions that you probably skipped on your Disney vacation, but definitely shouldn’t have.

1. Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is beloved by Disney regulars, but the vast majority of Guests who visit Magic Kingdom on a given day don’t ever make their way to the attraction.

Located in Tomorrowland, Guests are more likely to head over to Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin or wait in line for the popular and iconic Space Mountain.

But, the PeopleMover is one that certainly shouldn’t be overlooked.

It gives you a bird’s eye view of all of Tomorrowland all the while sharing many facts and notes about the attractions and experiences in the land.

The PeopleMover is the perfect attraction to get off your feet for a few minutes and simply relax in the midst of what can be a hectic vacation.

Want bonus points? Ride the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at night for a spectacular view of Cinderella Castle lit up, as well as the entire land.

The official description for the PeopleMover reads:

Move Above and Beyond Board an elevated tram for a leisurely voyage through Tomorrowland. During your narrated tour, go behind the scenes of attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain and Star Traders retail shop. See architectural models of Progress City, the prototype for EPCOT. You’ll enjoy amazing up-close views of the park from a unique vantage point.

Magnet-Powered Magic Always ahead of its time, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover accelerates magnetically using linear induction motors.

2. Disney’s Hollywood Studios Entertainment Shows

Don’t skip the shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

It’s easy and extremely tempting for Disney Park Guests to skip the shows in favor of heading to their favorite attractions. But, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to two world-class outdoor theater shows that simply can’t be overlooked.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular was just reintroduced to the Disney Park several months ago. The stunt show gives Guests a behind-the-scenes look at how stunts are performed on movie sets, all the while telling a great story with a dynamite finale.

Disney’s description for Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular reads:

An Action-Packed Show

Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale! Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences. On the other side of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunset Boulevard is Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage. This live stage show tells the “tale as old as time” of Beauty and the Beast with beloved music and dancing. Many Guests visit Disney and don’t even realize that there is a show featuring the Disney Princess, but this one certainly shouldn’t be overlooked.

The official description for Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage can be read below:

Be Our Guest

The heartwarming tale of Belle and the Beast swirls to life in this lush stage performance. With colorful costumes, gorgeous scenery and the songs you’ve come to love, this sumptuous show will sweep you away—all over again!

3. Rafiki’s Planet Watch

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is known for the state-of-the-art Pandora Land that houses Avatar Flight of Passage, as well as Kilimanjaro Safaris and the thrilling Expedition Everest.

However, one experience that many Guests visiting the Disney Park miss out on is Rafiki’s Planet Watch.

The Wildlife Express Train takes Guests on a journey a little more than a mile to Rafiki’s Planet Watch, an area dedicated to the preservation and conservation of animals.

This area allows Guests to take a look at several exhibits of animals, as well as see many behind-the-scenes looks at animal housing and veterinary facilities for resident rhinos, elephants, and many more animals.

The official description for Rafiki’s Planet Watch reads: All About Animals Board the Wildlife Express Train for a peaceful 7-minute, 1.2-mile journey to Rafiki’s Planet Watch, an area dedicated to the preservation and conservation of animals. Get a close-up look at the inner workings of Disney’s Animal Kingdom park and enjoy fascinating educational activities for all ages. Travel past animal housing and veterinary facilities for our resident rhinos, elephants and more. After your visit to Rafiki’s Planet Watch, board the Wildlife Express Train for your ride back to Harambe, Africa.

Rafiki’s Planet Watch Accessible by the Wildlife Express Train, Rafiki’s Planet Watch is home to delightful exhibits for animal aficionados. Explore Affection Section, a petting zoo, Habitat Habit!, an outdoor discovery trail and Conservation Station, an animal care facility.

4. Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival

There comes a point in almost every Disney vacation where the family simply needs a break.

From fighting crowds to waiting in line to experiencing so many magnificent and amazing attractions, there comes a time where everyone needs to take a few minutes just to chill and relax.

The Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival at EPCOT is the perfect place to do this.

The Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival is 18 minutes and features three entertaining short films with incredible in-theater effects. This gives you a chance to relax in a comfortable chair, take a load off, and still experience the Disney magic in a big way.

Many Guests are unaware that the theater even exists and many are tempted to skip it, but it’s certainly worth the time and your family will thank you later.

Disney’s official description reads:

Short and Sweet

Don a pair of 3D glasses and settle in for the 18-minute festival, featuring 3 dazzling short films and some incredible in-theater effects. Before entering the main theater, be sure to take a look at the exhibits showcasing the creative process behind these beloved stories and characters.

5. Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

If you frequently visit Walt Disney World Resort, you probably are shocked to see this one on the list.

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor is located just at the entrance of Tomorrowland and is beloved by basically everyone who visits it, but you’d be surprised how many don’t stop to check it out or just believe it’s a waste of time.

The experience features beloved characters from the Disney Pixar films Monsters Inc. (2001) and Monsters University (2013). The audience is treated to several comedic acts by live actors and, in many cases, they even become part of the show.

Mike Wazowski is the MC (Monster of Ceremonies) and once you’ve gone to the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor once, you’ll want to go back every time.

The official description for Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor reads: A Monstrously Funny Show

Step inside the only laugh factory in Monstropolis and make your way into a comedy club hosted by Monster of Ceremonies Mike Wazowski. These scare-acters love to engage the audience. Don’t be surprised if you become part of the show! Inspired by the Disney and Pixar animated films Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University, this attraction scares up some monster laughs.

6. Living with the Land

Speaking of attractions that are somehow lost on the average Disney Park Guest, but are loved by regulars, Living with the Land.

Located in The Land at EPCOT, Living with the Land is a gentle boat tour that takes Guests on a behind-the-scenes journey on how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed the planet.

The crops that are seen being grown on Living with the Land can actually be enjoyed at the eateries inside The Land.

You’ll be impressed and come away with a new appreciation for the future of farming once you’ve been to this attraction, and there’s a good chance you’ll want to come back and do it again and again.

Disney’s official description of Living with the Land reads:

A Taste of the Future

See firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed a growing planet. Discover a cornucopia of fruits and veggies from around the world—some modified to jaw-dropping effect. Feast your eyes on edible food crops from around the world. Glimpse hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish and freshwater shrimp in our fish farm. On this eye-opening tour, you’ll be inspired by a hopeful vision of farming’s future.

7. Kali River Rapids

During the summer, Kali River Rapids can see its wait time grow for sure, but still, the attraction is often overlooked by so many.

There is a fear among many Disney Park Guests about getting soaked and being miserable the rest of the day, which is certainly understandable, but you likely won’t find near as much joy in other attractions as what you can find boarding Kali River Rapids.

The fun of everyone being in the same boat roaring down the rapids seeing who’ll get wet next is a feeling unlike any other.

If you don’t want to be soaked for the remainder of the day, we suggest perhaps taking a change of clothes or even changing into flip-flops just for the attraction so that your walking shoes aren’t ruined.

Disney’s official description of the attraction reads:

Raft Down a Rip-Roaring River Skim across an erupting geyser, drift below a canopy of lush vegetation and be whisked along fast-moving rapids. Graze gushing waterfalls and bedrock amid the raging current. Then, as the harmony of nature is disrupted, you’ll plummet down a dramatic 20-foot slope!

You Will Get Wet You will surely get splashed on this attraction—and you may even get soaked. Guests wishing to remain dry are encouraged to bring a waterproof poncho, extra clothes or a towel to dry off. Lockers for mobile devices and other items you want to stay dry are located across from the entrance to Kali River Rapids and are available during your ride (on a first-come, first-served basis).

8. Turtle Talk with Crush

Many Guests, and even Disney regulars, are unaware of Turtle Talk with Crush.

The beloved interactive show located in World Nature at EPCOT gives Guests an interactive experience with Crush, the sea turtle from Finding Nemo (2003).

This show isn’t scripted and you’re even allowed to chat with Crush through the amazing hydrophone. Ask him whatever question you desire and he’ll give you a totally righteous answer.

The official description for this interactive experience reads:

Shoot the Breeze Under the Seas

Got a burning question for Crush? During this live 15-minute chat, you may get to ask it. Take a seat at Turtle Talk theater and watch as the turtle from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo swims up close. Through the amazing technology of the hydrophone, he can communicate directly with land-based dudes and dudettes about almost anything that’s on their minds. Ask him about marine biology, his friends from the sea, his favorite foods, life on the East Australian Current—it’s totally up to you! He may also introduce you to his pals Marlin, Nemo and Squirt—plus new friends from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory. The show is improvised, so it’s different every time. It’s an ocean full of laughs for all ages!

9. Swiss Family Treehouse

It’s easy to get engulfed in all the rides at Magic Kingdom.

Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and so many more, catching everything is nearly impossible.

Unfortunately, one of the experiences that often gets left out of the mix on a day in Magic Kingdom is the Swiss Family Treehouse.

If you’re looking for a chance to get away from some of the crowds and spend time exploring with your family, this is a perfect opportunity to do so. Climb handcrafted wooden stairs up the treehouse and explore the home the Swiss Family Robinson built after they were shipwrecked on a deserted island.

Plus, if you venture to the very top of the treehouse, you get a perfect 360-degree view of Adventureland and Jungle Cruise River.

Disney’s official description of the Swiss Family Treehouse reads:

At Home in the Sky

Tour the island abode the Swiss Family Robinson built after they were shipwrecked on a deserted island. Cross a bridge at the foot of a large leafy tree and climb handcrafted wooden stairs. Explore the living quarters of the famous adventurers and discover open-air rooms brimming with a bevy of 19th-century articles salvaged from the wreck. At the base of the tree, a large wooden wheel gathers water from a stream and a series of ingenious contraptions carry it up to the rooms inside the treehouse. A Spectacular Point of View Those who reach the 6-story-high summit of the treehouse will enjoy 360-degree views of Adventureland and Magic Kingdom park, particularly Jungle Cruise river.

10. Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

The last, but most certainly not least attraction to enter our list is the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros.

It’s easy for Guests visiting EPCOT and going through the World Showcase to miss certain attractions and experiences. One of those is an epic ride with a catchy tune located in the Mexico Pavilion.

Many don’t even make their way into the Mexico Pavilion, much less know that there is a ride located at the back of the building past the gifts for sale and San Angel Inn Restaurante.

The attraction is a boat adventure through the Rio Grande where we join Panchto and José Carioca as they search for Donald Duck. It brings back nostalgia and is certainly beloved by those who venture onto the ride.

The official description for the attraction reads:

¿Dónde Está Donald Duck?

Donald’s disappeared south of the border, and it’s up to the other 2 caballeros from the musical trio—Panchito, the Mexican charro rooster, and José Carioca, the Brazilian parrot—to find him. Cruise down the Rio Grande on a dark boat ride past some of the most famous sights and cities in Mexico. Is that the missing mallard climbing a Mayan pyramid in Chichen Itza? Hilarity and hijinks ensue as the birds go in hot pursuit of their wayward friend throughout this fun-filled ride for all ages.

What attractions do you believe are skipped too often at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!

