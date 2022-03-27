Disney Making Another Change To Beloved ‘Indiana Jones’ Stunt Show

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many epic attractions and thrilling experiences that are unlike anything else in the world.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios houses many beloved attractions like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and many others, but is also home to a couple of world-class shows.
The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular takes Guests on a journey that reveals many of the tricks of how actors safely perform stunts that we see in our beloved movies.
The show returned to Walt Disney World Resort just a few months ago with some changes to allow for distancing and it seems it will be making another slight alteration beginning this summer.
The showtimes each day from now until May 27 are 10:45 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., but beginning May 28 Disney will be making a change to the final showing of the day.
The showtimes will be:
- 10:45 a.m.
- 12:00 p.m.
- 1:15 p.m.
- 3:15 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m.
Disney will be taking away the 4:30 p.m. show and instead will have the final showing of the day begin at 6:30 p.m. This is likely due to summer crowds and the increase in sunlight.
Disney World’s official description of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular reads:
An Action-Packed Show
Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale!
Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences.
