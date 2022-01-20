Disney Changing Showtimes For Indiana Jones Stunt Show

There is no doubt that Walt Disney World offers Guests some truly incredible attractions. From the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Carribean to Space Mountain and Splash Mountain, there is no end to the amazing and iconic rides at the Walt Disney World. However, those looking for a more intense and potentially “dangerous” experience should head over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a show starring our favorite archeologist.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is an infamous attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing Guests to experience what it is like on an actual movie set with actors, music, and explosions, lots and lots of explosions. This attraction has been up and running at Walt Disney World for decades now and is a fan-favorite for fans of the Indiana Jones franchise starring Harrison Ford.

The stunt show was closed for a while until opening back up a few weeks ago to the excitement of many fans. Now, we have just learned that Disney plans to change the showtimes for this stunt show very soon. According to the attraction’s official website, the showtimes will change starting February 18th. The original times for the show were

12:00 PM,

1:15 PM,

3:15 PM,

4:45 PM,

6:00 PM.

The new timeline adds a morning slot at 10:45 AM, 12:00 PM, 1:15, PM, 3:15, PM and pushes the final slot back to 6:30 PM. See the screenshot below:

We are not sure what the reason for this change is but it’s not the only Disney World show that has undergone changes to its showtime. Disney recently cut showtimes for The Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

More on the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios below:

An Action-Packed Show

Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale! Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences.

Do you enjoy the Indiana Jones Stunt Show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let us know in the comments below!

