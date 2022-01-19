Disney Confirms Release Window For New Toy Story Restaurant

If you have visited Walt Disney World recently, you may have noticed there is a lot going on. From EPCOT’s huge transformation to the new TRON roller coaster in the Magic Kingdom, there is a lot to look forward to at the Disney Parks. Recently, Disney announced a new addition coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios very soon.

According to the official Disney Parks Blog website, a new store called Jessie’s Trading Post will set up shop this year in Toy Story Land and will be full of “the coolest toys and finest souvenirs handpicked by the rootinest, tootinest cowgirl”.

Disney also revealed that the previously announced Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant will officially open this year at Toy Story Land, a new sit-down eatery that we have been super excited about. More on the new restaurant below:

In this unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience, guests will enjoy delicious barbecue fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets that Andy has brought together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo. Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place. Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!

