Walt Disney World COVID-19 Testing Site Reopens Amid Virus Surge

Due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19, a temporary testing site has reopened near Walt Disney World.

The COVID-19 testing site, which is operated in partnership with Northshore Clinical Labs, is located near Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Maingate complex (3020 Maingate Lane, Kissimmee.)

The testing site is open to the public, which includes both Guests and Cast Members, by appointment only. The site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and appointments can be made here.

Disney World’s health and safety guidelines can be found on the official Disney website and read:

As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Based on recent trends and regulatory guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making adjustments to these measures, which may continue to change at any time without notice. We encourage people to get vaccinated. Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all indoor attractions and indoor queues and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should: Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Guests who visit Disney World, including the Parks and Resorts, are required to comply with the guidelines set forth by Disney.

