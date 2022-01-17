Figment Popcorn Bucket SELLS OUT Just Days After Debut

The longest line in Walt Disney World Resort the past three days has not been for a ride.

Any Guest who has visited EPCOT in the past three days couldn’t help but notice a massive line formed for the Pop! Eats stand near Port of Entry as Guests waited as long as seven hours to get the all-new Figment Popcorn Bucket.

Unfortunately, for those Disney Guests who have not gotten a Figment Popcorn Bucket, it seems the item is now currently unavailable.

Twitter user @MagicalNewsLIVE shared a photo of a sign that has been placed in front of the stands that reads “Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket Currently Unavailable.”

The Figment Popcorn Bucket at #ArtfulEPCOT is sold out.

Many Guests were seen with bags filled to the brim with the popcorn buckets and there have been several listings of the bucket on eBay, which started just minutes after the bucket went on sale in the Disney Park.

It is unclear at this point if Walt Disney World Resort will restock the popular item, but for now, it is listed as “currently unavailable.”

The Figment Popcorn Bucket, of course, is based on the EPCOT attraction, Journey Into Imagination with Figment. Disney’s official description for the ride reads:

Just Imagine… Dragons!

The Institute’s beleaguered chairman Dr. Nigel Channing (played by Eric Idle) sets out to prove how the 5 senses capture the imagination—but he’s upstaged by the mischievous Figment! Prepare for surprises galore as you travel through a series of vivid, whimsical sensory labs. Learn about all 5 senses as Figment turns the lab upside down and causes quite a stink in the Smell Lab. Let your imagination run wild on this marvelous, madcap musical adventure!

At the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, Disney Guests can expect to experience culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase, the fan-favorite paint-by-number mural, special merchandise, and more! Here is a list of what Guests can expect for the 2022 Festival of the Arts, courtesy of Disney Parks Blog:

Culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – a fun food stroll featuring five delicious sweet and savory treats

Chalk artists turning walkways into stunning landscapes and portraits

Photo ops where you can step into famous artwork

A paint-by-number mural

Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt

Performance and visual artists

Special festival merchandise

The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will run through February 21, 2022.

