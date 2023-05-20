An EPCOT Park Guide for First Time Visitors – Inside the Magic

If you are searching for things to do near Disney World on a trip near Lake Buena Vista, FL. Or if you are searching planning tips for a Disney World vacation this will be a helpful Disney Park guide. Let’s talk about my favorite Walt Disney World Park, EPCOT. If you are not quite ready for a comprehensive EPCOT guide but want some tips to begin your Park research, this article is for you!

If this trip is your first time at Disney, you will wonder how to buy Walt Disney EPCOT tickets. Head right to the Disney Parks website to secure your EPCOT ticket. Prices vary when you visit, and you can add Disney Genie or Lightning Lane to your ticket when your Park day arrives.

As you kick off the planning stages of your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, remember to come back to Inside the Magic to learn about what rides are at EPCOT in 2023 that you should check out. We also have the lowdown on what to pack for Disney World and how to reserve and plan your days at Disney World.

Before you travel to Bay Lake, FL., to walk under Spaceship Earth and explore World Nature, World Discovery, or World Celebration, you need to know some of the details for a successful say in this Disney Park. This is an essential EPCOT Park guide for first-time visitors.

Bring Sun Protection

EPCOT is a large Park with much more direct sun exposure than Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios. Plus, you will spend a lot of time outside browsing the countries around World Showcase. Pack plenty of sunscreen and reapply it often to ensure a painful sunburn does not ruin your vacation.

Sun shirts with UV protection are a lifesaver, as are hats and sunglasses. Pack plenty of sun gear so you do not have to return to your Disney Resort midday to restock or escape the heat.

Research Seasonal Offerings

EPCOT has incredible offerings all year. As if there is not enough to enjoy in this Park, it gets more magical during certain seasons.The International Food and Wine Festival and International Flower and Garden Festival make the Park a little more magical each year. Visit between July and November to eat around the world at The Food and Wine Festival. Visit between March and July to see the incredible topiaries and floral displays at The Flower and Garden Festival.

Recent years have seen the addition of even more festival fun to the EPCOT Park calendar, and we could not be happier. The International Festival of the Holidays and the International Festival of the Arts means there is a good chance you will probably visit the Park near a festival time. Check the Disney website or Disney Experience app for the schedule of events if you have planning flexibility and can tweak your trip to visit during an EPCOT festival. The unique entertainment, decor, flowers, and food is worth seeing!

Beware of the Mission Space Orange Level

Disney Cast Members do a great job of providing a warning and answering questions about the intensity of rides in the queue line. If you want to learn about ride intensity levels or height requirements before vacation, you can check out the Disney Experience app for all the details.

This Disney World tip comes from personal experience in EPCOT Future World. Mission Space Orange Level is intense and is certainly not an attraction fit for every Guest. If you are in doubt, ride the smoother Green Level. For Guests suffering from motion sickness or balance issues, this ride can be a particularly rough attraction that could ruin the rest of the day. Disney World tickets are too pricey to risk your Disney vacation experience, so if you are in doubt, stick to smoother EPCOT rides like Spaceship Earth, Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, or Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Slow Down and Enjoy the Details

There is more to this theme Park than rides and food. There are so many fantastic and educational details to enjoy when visiting EPCOT. Wander World Showcase Lagoon to watch shows and films like Reflections of China and the American Adventure. In Future World, browse pavilions that merge rides, shopping, food, presentations, and learning experiences.

The Seas With Nemo and Friends is a great way to engage with one of the best Disney Pixar movies, learn, and cool off. Hop a clam shell to enjoy a storybook ride Under the Sea With Nemo and Friends. After the ride, take the time to browse the tanks and talk with Cast Members about the animals that reside in The Living Seas. This excellent learning opportunity is fun for kids and adults. Watching the gentle manatees float by and snack on lettuce is a fun way to take a break from the heat.

Pace Yourself in World Showcase

The food and drink options in World Showcase can be too much fun for some Guests. As yummy as the cocktails from Canada to Mexico are, remember to pace yourself when drinking and snacking around the world. Embracing pub culture at Rose and Crown in the United Kingdom or sampling Italian wines is delightful, but remember that alcohol and heat don’t always mix well. Have fun but watch your alcohol intake as you drink around World Showcase Lagoon. Rowdy, out-of-control, or sick Guests is no fun for anyone.

Wondering what do’s and don’ts are essential to remember for a day at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and even Disney Springs? Visit Inside the Magic for more Disney tips!