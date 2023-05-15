Disney Announces Opening Date for Brand-New ‘Frozen’ Land

Prepare to head into the unknown – Disney just announced the opening date for World of Frozen.

The release of Frozen (2013) birthed a Disney animation phenomenon like no other. For a few years, “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” were inescapable, as were tiny Elsas and Annas racing around every Disney Park across the globe.

Disney being Disney, this soon led to a sequel – Frozen 2 (2019) – and the introduction of themed Disney Park attractions. Today, Guests can enjoy the Disney Hollywood Studios stage show “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” and EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After, where riders can set sail through the wintry world of Arendelle, encountering beloved characters along the way.

Soon, Guests can enjoy even more icy adventures with the opening of Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen. This eagerly anticipated expansion will immerse visitors in the enchanting realm of Arendelle like never before, as well as offering Frozen Ever After and a unique, brand-new family coaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

Until recently, the Park has stayed relatively quiet on when the land will open – but today, Hong Kong Disneyland has revealed at its Annual Business Review that World of Frozen will open up the gates in November 2023.

❄️ “World of Frozen” at Hong Kong Disneyland will officially open in November 2023!

The opening month was revealed in the Resort’s Annual Business Review. pic.twitter.com/8YnqsfbkSo — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 15, 2023

As if having an official timeframe isn’t exciting enough, the Park also shared some stunning new concept art showcasing Arendelle at sunset. This follows a closer look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs shared by the Park last week.

Hong Kong Disneyland isn’t the only Park lucky enough to receive a Frozen-themed land – although it is the only one to feature Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. Tokyo DisneySea will include Frozen Kingdom in its newest expansion, Fantasy Springs, opening in spring 2024. Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris will also welcome a Frozen land in 2025. Disney hasn’t confirmed any Frozen plans for Disneyland or Disney World, however, meaning Guests Stateside will need to make do with Frozen Ever After.