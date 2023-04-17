New Footage Reveals Progress on The World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris

Although some photos of the construction site at Walt Disney Studios, located inside the Disneyland Paris Resort, have already leaked online, Walt Disney Imagineering recently released footage of the new expansion coming soon, and Guest couldn’t be more excited.

Related: Disney Park Cancels All Halloween Parties for 2023

The construction area over by the World of Pixar at Disneyland Paris can be seen by Guests from all angles. However, while it’s intriguing to see the progress coming along, the photos don’t do it justice. Luckily for those thrilled about the new land coming to the Park, which will be fully inspired by Frozen (2013), Disney has given fans a little taste of what they can expect.

In the footage, we see the Walt Disney Imagineers as they get the construction underway. The land still appears to be in the early stages, but it’s beginning to take shape. The vignette also shows up-close looks at the models of the Frozen-themed land, along with fabrics and decor that look ready to go.

Most notably is the moving bridge that is highlighted in the video. As of now, it’s the most interesting aspect on the construction site as the rest of the footage just shows a lot of cement. Fans are speculating that it may be a feature used for nighttime spectacular shows.

The expansion, known as Arendelle: The World of Frozen, was announced way back in 2018. There is also a version of the same themed land coming to the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, which seems to be coming further along than the one in Paris. It’s been reported that the Hong Kong version will open sooner, with an estimated opening day sometime this year. As for Paris, their Frozen-themed land may not be open until 2024/2025.

Related: Disney Park Starts Recycling Old Costumes

The World of Frozen appears to be coming to life very quickly, but it can’t come soon enough. Guests of Disneyland Paris have been begging for more attractions since the Walt Disney Studios Park doesn’t have much to do for a full day. Once Arendelle opens, it will give the Park the much needed addition that it’s missing.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris when The World of Frozen opens? Let us know in the comments.