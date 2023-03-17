‘Star Wars’ Expansion Rumors Resurface After Bob Iger’s Recent Visit to This Disney Park

Disney CEO Bob Iger and chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Josh D’amaro’s recent Disney Park visit on March 16, 2023, has inspired fans to take to social media with thoughts of resurfaced Disney rumors of expansion, namely for more Avatar and Star Wars attractions.

Disney CEO @RobertIger is visiting Disneyland Paris today – his first visit since rejoining the company. Iger's visit includes surveying construction of the upcoming Frozen-inspired land. pic.twitter.com/arqIeHFDYB — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 16, 2023

Plans for a new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion at Disneyland Paris in Walt Disney Studios Park were shelved post-Covid 19 amid rising cost concerns. Debate online has surrounded the viable alternatives. Disney hasn’t officially canceled the Star Wars-themed expansion. However, all we´ve had is tumbleweed for a long time concerning the proposed new area in the Park’s upper left corner.

The French Disneyland Paris-based website Disneyphile reported on an interview in July 2022 with Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski. When asked about the proposed Star Wars expansion on French state TV broadcaster France Televisions, Rafalski did not mention it and implied they are still working on it.

It must be stated that Disney has missed a trick in handling this proposed expansion if, indeed, as rumored, they have decided to scrap the idea of a Star Wars-themed 3rd land. There is a deep groundswell of opinion in the Star Wars fan community and online that more should be made of the original Star Wars trilogy.

At the very least, instead of completely ignoring the old era, there could have been an old-era section of Star Wars: Galaxy´s Edge to see how it compares and contrasts to the Guest experience with new-era themes in Walt Disney World. We think visitor numbers will climb! If not Disneyland Paris, this could be tested at Shanghai Disneyland.

Disneyland Paris could have been an opportunity to litmus test this by making the entire new theme based on the old era original era with notable characters such as Darth Vader, Yoda, and Han Solo and areas like Tatooine and the Mos Eisley Cantina bar.

Per a Reddit thread on the official Disneyland Paris Reddit, the user Beerbaron1886 posted a screenshot of a news source purporting new information regarding new projects and the scrapping of the Star Wars theme for the third land.

It should be emphasized Disney has substantiated none of these rumors aside from the Frozen-inspired land. However, they do make logical sense. We already have a strong hint that Disney is doing away with the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge expansion idea. The next viable contenders would likely be Avatar (hot on the trail of its recent success) or The Lion King, a Disney stalwart.

Nevertheless, there are exciting times ahead for fans of Disneyland Paris!

What do you think of the Rumored new project developments at Disneyland Paris? What would you like the 3rd theme land to be? Let us know in the comments below…

