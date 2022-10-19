The initial construction stage of Disneyland Paris’ latest expansion may be completed this year as the Frozen-themed land begins taking shape at the Parisian Park.

While Hong Kong Disneyland is leading the way for the arrival of the Kingdom of Arendelle to Disney Parks Worldwide, Disneyland Paris is currently developing its own expansion inspired by the hit Disney film Frozen. From the look at the construction site, the progress on this exciting new project will most likely be quick and steady.

Construction for the Frozen-inspired expansion began in July at Disneyland Paris, with the first cranes being spotted onsite by many Guests. Thanks to some recent photos shared by @Bieresnparks on Twitter, we can see that the lake — an essential part of the expansion — is beginning to take shape and that the foundations for the Frozen-themed land are already in place at the Parisian Park.

Some aerial photos of #disneyland Paris from Mister Skouf and his catastrophic carbon footprint! If you do not have a reservation to access the park, you might as well fly over

Quelques photos aériennes de #disneyland Paris de la part de Mister Skouf et son bilan carbone catastrophique ! A défaut d’avoir eu une resa pour accéder au parc, autant le survoler 😅 pic.twitter.com/yzf63mvqxX — Bieres'n'parks (@Bieresnparks) October 16, 2022

Initially announced in 2019, the Frozen-themed land is part of a multi-year expansion program in development at Disneyland Paris. The project included Avengers Campus, which opened earlier this year, the new land inspired by Disney’s Frozen, and Disneyland Paris’ version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. However, the third area was reportedly scrapped by Park officials, and the future of the third part of this project is currently unknown.

Disneyland Paris is also developing a new area inspired by classic stories from England like Peter Pan and Mary Poppins, as well as a Tangled-themed attraction, all leading to the lake in front of the highly anticipated Frozen land. Park officials have not announced the official timeline for these projects, but Disneyland Paris seems to be going full steam ahead.

Disney Parks Blog says Guests can expect to experience the following once the Frozen-themed land opens:

When you arrive at the heart of the park, you’ll be immersed in the same wintery atmosphere experienced during the movies. Elsa’s Ice Castle, which will stand at the top of a 131-foot-high snow-covered mountain, can be admired from afar. Many new experiences await you in this magical land including a new attraction that will take guests on a journey accompanied by the iconic “Frozen” characters.

The village — with its Norwegian-inspired architectural style — will be home to both a shop and a restaurant that will serve meals with a Nordic touch.

Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to meet their favorite characters during a royal meet and greet.

Are you excited about this all-new Frozen-inspired land coming to Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below!