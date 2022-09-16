Has Disney Forgotten About ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge?

Fans feel Disney has forgotten about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge due to the lack of D23 announcements for the themed land.

Last weekend, Disney fans were blown away as many exciting announcements across the Walt Disney Company were released during this year’s Disney’s D23 Expo. From all-new details on the retheming of Splash Mountain opening as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024 to a complete reimagining that will bring San Fransokyo to Disneyland Resort, a breathtaking project coming to Disneyland Paris inspired by Tangled and classic English stories like Peter Pan and Mary Poppins, and even some exciting projects that could come to Walt Disney World inspired by Coco (2017), Encanto (2021), Zootopia (2016), Moana (2016), and Disney Villains.

We also heard of the latest movies and series in development by the different studios across the Walt Disney Company, including Marvel, 20th Century Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures, and, of course, Lucasfilm. Some of Lucasfilm’s most remarkable projects are Tales of the Jedi, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian, Willow, and Andor, which will have a three-episode premiere on September 21.

Despite all the exciting announcements made during “the ultimate Disney fan event,” it would appear that Disney has forgotten about one of the most popular developments at the Parks in the last years, as no significant announcements were made about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, leaving fans wondering if the land will see any upgrades in the near future.

What is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a highly immersive land inspired by the ever-expanding Star Wars universe. Guests can visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, where they can live their own Star Wars story, fly the Millenium Falcon and explore the wonders of Black Spire Outpost in the planet Batuu, where adventure awaits.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort can live their own Star Wars adventure in a galaxy far, far away, exploring the different shops located throughout the land, including Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Black Spire Outfitters, First Order Cargo, Resistance Supply, Toydarian Toymaker, and Creature Stall.

Black Spire Outpost is also home to a couple of mouthwatering dining locations like Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Ronto Roasters, Milk Stand, and the breathtaking Oga’s Cantina. A reservation is required to enter Oga’s Cantina. You can click here to learn more about this location and make your reservation.

And for Guests trying to bring home a completely customized, collectible souvenir, Batuu offers exclusive experiences at Droid Depot — where Guests can build their own BB-Series or R-Series droid —and at Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers — where Guests can build and power a custom lightsaber. Both of these experiences require a reservation.

You can click here to learn more about Droid Depot and make your reservation, and can click here to learn more about Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers and make your reservation.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Guests visiting Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort can visit Black Spire Outpost, which, like its Orlando counterpart, offers many different shopping and dining alternatives with slight differences.

A reservation is still advised to enter Oga’s Cantina, but Guests can sometimes join a walk-up list via the Disneyland app to enter the experience. This possibility is subject to availability and can change at any time. You can click here to learn more about Oga’s Cantina at Disneyland and make your reservation.

Guests exploring Black Spire Outpost at Disneyland also have the chance to customize a droid at Droid Depot and build their own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers. Again, reservations are strongly advised to ensure that Guests have the chance to live these exclusive experiences during their visit.

You can click here to make your reservation and learn more about Disneyland’s Droid Depot, and click here to make your reservation and learn more about Disneyland’s Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers.

While Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is mostly similar in Disneyland and Disney World, Guests exploring Batuu in Disneyland Resort have the chance to meet and interact with the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who debuted at the California theme park in May, as well as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), known as the Mandalorian, and Grogu, the child who found protection with Mando, who will encounter Guests at Black Spire Outpost in mid-November.

In addition, Guests can meet Kylo Ren, First Order Stormtroopers, Rey, Chewbacca, R2-D2, and Vi Moradi, an exclusive character of Galaxy’s Edge. However, these characters won’t appear simultaneously to preserve the different stories and timelines.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

While we as visitors may be able to experience different stories throughout Star Wars history, the characters on Batuu can not. They will remain in their specific story and timeline and won't intersect with other characters or stories that would not be appropriate for them.

Pending announcements regarding Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The latest announcement regarding Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was the arrival of the Mandalorian and Grogu at Disneyland’s Black Spire Outpost. This announcement was made during Disney’s D23 Expo but was the only major announcement involving the highly immersive land.

However, several other announcements were made earlier this year during the Star Wars Celebration, mainly regarding new merchandise arriving at the Parks. Some items have already debuted, including Darth Sidious and Plo Koon’s collectible lightsabers. In contrast, others remain eagerly awaited by fans, like Jedi Master Qui Gon Jinn’s lightsaber and reimagined pieces coming to Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers. No official information has been released since the first images of these new collectibles were shown at this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

But perhaps the most concerning update has been the cancellation of the third Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which would be built at Disneyland Paris. The third land included in Disneyland Paris’ multi-year expansion plan — along with Avengers Campus and a Frozen-themed land — has reportedly been scrapped by Disney.

No official information has been released regarding the future of the Star Wars-based section of Disneyland Paris’ expansion project. Therefore, it is hard to say whether or not a Star Wars-themed land will be built at the Parisian theme park or what theme will replace the initial Star Wars-inspired concept.

More Star Wars-inspired experiences by Disney

Disney’s newest and most exclusive experience inspired by the Star Wars universe is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a fully immersive, cruise-like hotel which takes Guests on a 2-night experience where they can choose their own path, becoming the hero or supporting the dreaded First Order.

The revolutionary hotel is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and provides Guests with highly immersive activities, shows, and even an out-of-this-world dining experience.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is described by Disney as follows:

SEE IT. FEEL IT. LIVE IT. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together. As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

What could come to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

While there is an entire galaxy of possibilities for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney World, there are a few projects that fans would love to see at the immersive lands.

Perhaps the most exciting proposal would be bringing a Galactic Starcruiser-like experience to the Park, with live entertainment and characters from the Star Wars franchise interacting with Guests in a full-service restaurant.

An interactive entertainment offering would also be an exciting addition to the land. Perhaps something similar to the Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple that would take place in Tomorrowland.

While Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a pretty spacious land already, there is always the possibility to expand the area even more, adding a new attraction, more shops and restaurants, and quite possibly creating new experiences for Guests.

It is important to point out that these projects are purely speculative, as Disney has not released any official information on any upgrades coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney World. Inside the Magic will update you if any new plans are revealed for this highly immersive land.

What would you like to see at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in the future? Let us know in the comments below!