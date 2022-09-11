ALL-NEW Concept Art, Story Details For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Taking Over Splash Mountain in 2024

We’re almost there… Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is shaping up to be a magical adventure at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort!

Disney Imagineers, Chairman of Disney Parks and Resort Josh D’Amaro, and Princess Tiana herself, Anika Noni Rose, gathered at D23 Expo on Sunday to share more details on the Splash Mountain retheme and perform songs from Princess and the Frog (2009).

The original voices of Princess Naveen (Bruno Campos), Louis the Alligator (Michael Leon Wooley), Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis), and Princess Tiana (Noni Rose) will return for the attraction. Notably, Dr. Facilier (Keith David) was excluded from the lineup.

“This attraction is going to be gorgeous at night,” said Charita Carter, Executive Producer of Relevancy Activations at Walt Disney Imagineering. Fans will meet all-new, original characters as Tiana realizes she’s missing one key ingredient for a recipe!

An opening date has not been announced for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom and Critter Country at Disneyland Park. The rides are set to open in late 2024, with no closing date for Splash Mountain at either Disney Park announced.

More on Splash Mountain

The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.

A Hare-Raising Adventure Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown! You Will Get Wet! This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. A Splash of History Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.

Are you excited for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to take over Splash Mountain?