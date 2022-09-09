NEW Princess Tiana Restaurant Coming to Disneyland Alongside Splash Mountain Retheme

Though D23 doesn’t officially begin until Friday, September 9, members of the media are sharing breaking news about the Disney Parks as part of media preview night.

Princess Tiana is the star of the show tonight, with all-new concept art and to-scale models of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the retheme of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

But that’s not all! At Disneyland Park, Princess Tiana will open a restaurant – Tiana’s Palace. From Theme Park news reporter Scott Gustin:

NEW: Disneyland New Orleans Square will get a Tiana restaurant: Tiana’s Palace

NEW: Disneyland New Orleans Square will get a Tiana restaurant: Tiana’s Palace — Scott Gustin 📍D23 Expo (@ScottGustin) September 9, 2022

As of right now, The Walt Disney Company has not shared plans for Tiana’s Palace to join Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. Since the ride will be located in Frontierland, adding the restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort may be more difficult.

More on Princess and the Frog (2009)

Princess Tiana is Disney’s last hand-drawn princess, taking a refreshing twist on a classic childhood tale of the princess who kissed the frog. In the film, Princess Tiana opens her own restaurant: Tiana’s Place. A version of this restaurant already exists on Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder. From Disney:

With a modern twist on a classic tale, this animated comedy is set in the great city of New Orleans. Featuring a beautiful girl named Tiana, a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, and a fateful kiss that leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana.

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout the weekend. Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

Are you excited for Tiana’s Palace and the upcoming Splash Mountain retheme?