Disney Shares First Look at Major Splash Mountain Retheme

Few things are more talked about in the Disney community than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

Details on the overhaul have been sparse, though earlier this year, we learned that it would be opening in 2024. Disney promised even more information on the new attraction at its D23 event, and just a few minutes ago, we had our first real look at what the ride will look like, at least on the outside.

A scale model was on display at one of the showrooms at D23 in Anaheim, California, and was shared on Twitter by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

First look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Tiana’s Foods theme

As you can see, the exterior looks fairly unchanged. No details are given on what we can expect on the inside, but the exterior seems to feature a little more foliage. There are also some purple lights peaking out of the top of the mountain, where Guests exit just before the drop. The ride will now feature a giant tower with the branding “Tiana’s Foods” on the face of it.

