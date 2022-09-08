Disney Seemingly Adds Security Cameras to Ride Vehicles

The Walt Disney World Resort offers Guests an almost limitless selection of rides and attractions for Guests to experience. These attractions range from thrilling coasters like Seven Dwarves Mine Train and Splash Mountain to classic dark rides such as The Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight.

However, there is not scarier or a more-intense experience than DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

DINOSAUR is an intense, exciting, and downright prehistoric trip through time, letting Guests witness the moments just before the dinosaurs were wiped out of existence due to an asteroid impact. As its slogan states, “It’s fast, it’s a blast, It’s in the past!”.

DINOSAUR opened alongside the Animal Kingdom Park in April of 1998, although it had a different name and offered a slightly different experience. DINOSAUR is an extremely dark ride that showcases dinosaurs of all different sizes and species. When DINOSAUR opened, it was actually called “Countdown to Extinction,” but this name was changed just a few years later in 2000 to help promote the animated Disney film Dinosaur (2000). Although the track layout, ride vehicle, and story are all almost entirely the same, the ride was a bit different before becoming the DINOSAUR we know and love (or love to hate!).

In the past few months, we have seen Disney make changes and updates to this ride, and recently, Disney has been doing some peculiar things to the ride vehicles themselves.

These changes were shown in a tweet shared by ParkTerror (@ParkTwitser) and is linked below:

New rig added to each Time Rover vehicle on DINOSAUR, possibly utilizing a built-in security camera or detection system.

New rig added to each Time Rover vehicle on DINOSAUR, possibly utilizing a built-in security camera or detection system. #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/fSVJ5SrHNd — ParkTerror😈 (@ParkTwister) September 8, 2022

Disney is also working on the attraction’s exterior as you can see:

DINOSAUR reflection pond under refurbishment at DAK.

DINOSAUR reflection pond under refurbishment at DAK. pic.twitter.com/00QsJgyhWm — ParkTerror😈 (@ParkTwister) September 8, 2022

As you can see, security cameras or some other type of monitoring system was put in place one each ride vehicle toward the back. We aren’t sure exactly what purpose these serve, but for now, the ride vehicles will be looking a little different.

DINOSAUR is not for the faint of heart, however, as even Disney gives Guests a warning about how frightening the attraction can be. Disney states that the ride includes loud sounds in the dark and menacing dinosaurs that may scare some children.

More on DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

A Race Against Time A paleontologist recruits you for a secret mission to bring a 3.5-ton Iguanadon back to the present. There’s just one problem—the giant meteor that wiped out life on Earth is on the way! Board a rugged Time Rover vehicle and set off on a thrilling adventure through a primeval forest filled with life-like dinosaurs. Careen through unpredictable hairpin turns. Dart around a fearsome Velociraptor hunting for prey. Avoid the clutches of a Cearadactylus soaring overhead! As the clock counts down, fiery meteors crash down around you. Will you make your escape before the dinosaurs—and you—become extinct?