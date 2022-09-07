For those who may not know yet, a fire broke out yesterday at the Walt Disney World Resort. Guests could see flames and a lot of smoke surround a building in EPCOT following the Park’s nightly entertainment.

At the time of publishing this article, we do not have any information as to how this fire started, though we can make an assumption that it was caused by the pyrotechnics of Harmonious, EPCOT’s nightly show.

Harmonious soft-opened to Guests on September 29, 2021, and debuted officially on October 1, 2021 for Disney World’s 50th anniversary and EPCOT’s birthday. The show truly is nothing like anyone has ever seen before, as it includes pyrotechnics, lighting, fountains, and music, all working together to create harmony within the theme park.

The fire specifically happened in the America Gardens section of the America Pavillion in World Showcase. The damage was severe enough that crews started repairs early this morning on the building.

This was shown in a tweet from Michael Beam (@MikeBeam):

Repair from last night’s fire at Epcot

Repair from last night’s fire at Epcot pic.twitter.com/TgjO35lfo2 — Michael Beam (@MikeBeam) September 7, 2022

The photos show at least one crane working on the building. We aren’t sure what the damage consists of, but we can assume that it will need new paint and possibly some work on the actual structural integrity.

While fires are rare, they usually end up happening due to a rogue firework or other pyrotechnics. In the past, we have seen examples of this with other fires at other Parks. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from last night’s incident.

Have you ever witnessed a fire at the Walt Disney World Resort?