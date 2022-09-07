VIDEO: Fire Engulfs Disney World’s EPCOT Following Nightly Show

Flames and smoke filled the air shortly after EPCOT’s nightly entertainment ended, with no one sure exactly what happened.

At Disney World, Guests have so many choices when it comes to live entertainment. From actual plays like Beauty and the Beast at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to parades at the Magic Kingdom. Guests looking for some magical Disney entertainment are certainly in luck.

However, nightly firework shows are the bread and butter of the Disney Parks, and the Orlando, Florida Resort has a ton of them. Unfortunately, one possibly went a little haywire tonight, with multiple small fires breaking out at EPCOT.

A video was shared on Twitter by DisneyWorldTom (@disneytiktok) shortly after the fire started and can be seen below:

BREAKING: A fire broke out this evening at World Showcase at EPCOT

BREAKING: A fire broke out this evening at World Showcase at EPCOT pic.twitter.com/ZNfo198Xyw — DisneyWorldTom (@disneytiktok) September 7, 2022

As you can see in the video, several balls of fire engulfed a building at what appears to be either the America or Italy Pavillion in EPCOT’s World Showcase. At the time of publishing this article, we do not have any information as to how this fire started, though we can make an assumption that it was caused by the pyrotechnics of Harmonious, EPCOT’s nightly show.

Harmonious soft-opened to Guests on September 29, 2021, and debuted officially on October 1, 2021 for Disney World’s 50th anniversary and EPCOT’s birthday. The show truly is nothing like anyone has ever seen before, as it includes pyrotechnics, lighting, fountains, and music, all working together to create harmony within the theme park.

While Harmonious replaced Illuminations, it also replaced EPCOT Forever, a show that played in between Illuminations and harmonious. Harmonious utilizes five barges which all have lighting effects, LED screens, and can shoot fireworks.

Watch the World Come Together

The heart of the Epcot transformation comes to life with Harmonious, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks. The show is a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world. Come and be dazzled by all of it as you discover how Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all, overcoming any language or border. This magnificent new show brings to World Showcase Lagoon an innovative combination of floating giant screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers in a 360-degree view. Enter amazing worlds inspired by Moana, Aladdin, Coco, Brave, The Lion King, Mulan, The Princess and the Frog and other classic stories. Colorful images and effects dance and change as Harmonious weaves familiar Disney music and stories together in brand-new ways. Through unique perspectives as diverse as the world itself, Disney songs hop from language to language as the show brings people from different parts of the world together to unlock the magic of possibility. Harmonious is a brilliant centerpiece to The World’s Most Magical Celebration—celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

We will continue to update our story as more information comes out.