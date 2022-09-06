When Guests wait in line for Avatar Flight of Passage, they can expect to “climb atop a winged mountain banshee for a breathtaking 3D flight over Pandora’s otherworldly landscape.” To put it simply, the ride is amazing and is an attraction every Disney Park fan needs to experience.

Located in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Flight of Passage blends so many incredible elements from previous rides, most notably with rides such as EPCOT’s Soarin’ as well as Star Tours in Hollywood Studios. But of course, this ride is new and way more modern than both of these (though they are both still extremely fun).

If you have ever tried to ride this attraction, then you already know the wait times for it can be brutal. We’ve seen waits reach upwards of three hours. The only other ride to truly rival it would be Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios, though, for a long time, that ride utilized a virtual queue system, making wait times, not as public.

We recently wrote about how empty that attraction was, too, making it quite easy to “walk on.”

Guests were stunned to see the wait for this ride so low, going so far as to share the news on social media in a Reddi post . The wait time was sitting at 10 minutes when that photo was taken, and as of publishing this article only sits at 25 minutes. If you were on the fence about riding this attraction due to the long wait, now’s your chance. Sivako!