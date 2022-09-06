Wait Times Insanely Low for Disney’s Popular ‘Avatar’ Ride

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann 1 Comment
family staring at tree in pandora world of avatar

Credit: Disney

When Guests wait in line for Avatar Flight of Passage, they can expect to “climb atop a winged mountain banshee for a breathtaking 3D flight over Pandora’s otherworldly landscape.” To put it simply, the ride is amazing and is an attraction every Disney Park fan needs to experience.

Flight of Passage
Credit: Disney

Located in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Flight of Passage blends so many incredible elements from previous rides, most notably with rides such as EPCOT’s Soarin’ as well as Star Tours in Hollywood Studios. But of course, this ride is new and way more modern than both of these (though they are both still extremely fun).

If you have ever tried to ride this attraction, then you already know the wait times for it can be brutal. We’ve seen waits reach upwards of three hours. The only other ride to truly rival it would be Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios, though, for a long time, that ride utilized a virtual queue system, making wait times, not as public.

Pandora - The World of Avatar
Credit: Disney

We recently wrote about how empty that attraction was, too, making it quite easy to “walk on.”
However, with crowds at a seemingly all-time low for the past week, Flight of Passage has been quite easy to hop on.
Guests were stunned to see the wait for this ride so low, going so far as to share the news on social media in a Reddi post. The wait time was sitting at 10 minutes when that photo was taken, and as of publishing this article only sits at 25 minutes. If you were on the fence about riding this attraction due to the long wait, now’s your chance. Sivako!
Amazing Aerial Adventures Await

Board your own mountain banshee and embark on a thrilling expedition, where interstellar explorers like you get an up-close look at this moon’s incredible landscape.

Bonding with a banshee is a crucial step in the life of a Na’vi hunter on Pandora—and flying on the back of one of these powerful creatures is an important rite of passage.

Now, as a visitor to Pandora, you finally have the chance to test yourself like a Na’vi!

What’s your favorite ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?

