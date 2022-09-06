When Guests wait in line for Avatar Flight of Passage, they can expect to “climb atop a winged mountain banshee for a breathtaking 3D flight over Pandora’s otherworldly landscape.” To put it simply, the ride is amazing and is an attraction every Disney Park fan needs to experience.
Located in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Flight of Passage blends so many incredible elements from previous rides, most notably with rides such as EPCOT’s Soarin’ as well as Star Tours in Hollywood Studios. But of course, this ride is new and way more modern than both of these (though they are both still extremely fun).
If you have ever tried to ride this attraction, then you already know the wait times for it can be brutal. We’ve seen waits reach upwards of three hours. The only other ride to truly rival it would be Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios, though, for a long time, that ride utilized a virtual queue system, making wait times, not as public.
Amazing Aerial Adventures Await
Board your own mountain banshee and embark on a thrilling expedition, where interstellar explorers like you get an up-close look at this moon’s incredible landscape.
Bonding with a banshee is a crucial step in the life of a Na’vi hunter on Pandora—and flying on the back of one of these powerful creatures is an important rite of passage.
Now, as a visitor to Pandora, you finally have the chance to test yourself like a Na’vi!
What’s your favorite ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?