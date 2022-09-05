TikTok Claims Disney’s Cinderella Castle Is Being Demolished, Fools Internet

When Guests visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, they are met with so many incredible structures, buildings, rides, and experiences. From the jaw-dropping Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to the incredibly-immersive Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests are always in for a thrilling, thematic and surprising experience.

However, there may not be a more iconic feature of any Disney Park than the Cinderella Castle that resides at the end of Main Street U.S.A.

As Guests enter the Magic Kingdon, the impressive castle looms in the distance. A Guest’s first sighting of the castle can be a truly emotional experience, one that many have unfortunately been made fun of for. Nevertheless, seeing something so grand, so detailed, and so well-themed is sure to stun even the most seasoned Disney Guests.

The magic doesn’t stop with its exterior, though, as Cinderella Castle is fully equipped with an entire suite inside. The Cinderella Castle Suite is a true money-cannot-buy location at the Walt Disney World Resort. Nestled away inside the classic Magic Kingdom icon, the suite is beautifully crafted, making any Disney fan’s dreams come true. Last year, Disney Parks released an exclusive tour of the suite, enchanting viewers with an inside look at this coveted location at the end of Main Street, U.S.A.

Guests can also find a delicious restaurant inside the castle, officially called CInderella’s Royal Table. Here, Guests can dine in elegance high above Magic Kingdom as they enjoy a variety of “royal” dishes.

Recently, a video went viral on social media claiming that this beloved centerpiece to Magic Kingdom was getting completely destroyed. This was quite a statement and one that sent the internet into a frenzy back when it was posted around a week ago.

This joke went so far that even Snopes had to weigh in on it (unsurprisingly, the video was labeled as satire). This was not the only site that had to inform its readers about what was actually happening to Cinderella Castle. There was a near-endless selection of websites answering this “burning” question, from Indy100 to Popculture, and you guessed it, the iconic castle is going nowhere.

This video accompanied a full news story which can be seen here on their website. Of course, this was a bold and quite unbelievable claim, though Disney has been known to do crazy things from time to time.

An example of this for many was the revelation that Splash Mountain would be getting rethemed into an attraction based on Disney’s 2009 animated hit movie The Princess and the Frog. Originally, this news was incredibly shocking, especially considering how important Splash Mountain has been to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World for so many decades at this point.

To take things back in time, Disney faced a lot of controversies when it announced it would be getting rid of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride in its Orlando Resort. This news sparked a lot of passionate fans to show up and actually protest the removal of the ride. But this attempt was futile as Disney, of course, eventually replaced the ride with the still-lovable The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Fans were also incredibly upset to learn that a themed billboard, which advertised Disney’s Tower of Terror, was to be completely destroyed. This news sent the Disney Park community into a frenzy, even though it was only an advertisement for an attraction that would still remain in the Park.

This all just goes to show you how passionate Guests are about the Disney Park experience and what they may or may not believe and do.

