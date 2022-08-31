Park Attendance Plummets at Walt Disney World, Wait Times Drop

For those who don’t know, Walt Disney World is home to four theme incredible parks and two water parks. This list includes Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well as Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.

Each Park features immersive attractions, jaw-dropping experiences, and delicious food and beverages throughout. However, the Orlando theme Park has hit somewhat of a rough patch with attendance.

Despite all of the incredible offerings at the Resort currently, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is quite empty at the moment. This is due, in part because many Floridians have gone back to school. Today is the last day of August, and as you may expect, Walt Disney World is now at what is considered a “low crowd” week.

We wrote about how empty Magic Kingdom felt as well as the other three Parks, with wait times at an impressive low but data was recently compiled showing the actual numbers an they may surprise you.

This “phenomenon” was further shown in a tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), thanks to data compiled by ThrillData (@ThrillData). You can check out the full graphs down below:

In case you didn’t hear, summer is over. Here is a look at the average wait times at Walt Disney World compared to the past 7 Wednesdays (7/13-8/31)

As you can see, the charts show quite a big dropoff when compared to the past seven weeks. This may not be surprising to someone who visited in the last week, but to see the numbers so low is still quite unexpected. The black line, which represents the most current Wednesday, trails behind the past seven Wednesdays.

The average wait time for each Park never rose above 40 minutes, far below the last few records of wait times. However, with Labor Day coming up, we should see crowds pick up and wait times approach their “normal” numbers, though we actually would prefer these new numbers if we were visiting.

Are you planning on visiting Disney World soon?