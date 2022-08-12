Magic Kingdom Attraction Closing This Month at Disney World

One of Walt Disney World Resort’s popular attractions will close this month.

While at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, Guests can experience a multitude of different types of experiences. From Disney Enchantment taking over Main Street, U.S.A. and Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, the classic Spaceship Earth in the newly-transformed Future World area in EPCOT, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are many shows, rides, and themed meets at the Disney Resort.

That being said, with so many offerings spread across the four theme parks, as well as water parks Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and the (currently closed) Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and Disney Springs, attractions and shows are often subject to closure and refurbishment.

Recent information shows that the Liberty Square Riverboat in Magic Kingdom Park is scheduled for closure in the coming weeks on August 22, and will reopen on September 2. The official Walt Disney World website states no time available between these dates.

The closure of this offering is seemingly a routine refurbishment, as last year the Liberty Square Riverboat became unavailable for Guests around the same time.

No clear indication has been made by Walt Disney World or Disney Parks over what is being done to the Riverboat, which again seemingly hints at a yearly routine maintenance review. Other notable closures this month include the continued downtime of the Walt Disney World Railroad, another beloved family-friendly Magic Kingdom offering that transports Guests around the 50-year-old Disney Park.

For those missing out on the Liberty Square Riverboat, neighboring attractions like Haunted Mansion and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad can be experienced. Guests may want to purchase Disney Genie+ or a la carte Lightning Lane passes in order to ride attractions quicker; when one large-capacity attraction is closed, other rides can naturally become busier.

Will you miss out on riding the Liberty Square Riverboat this month? Let us know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket is needed to enter each Park, in addition to a Park Pass, and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.