Walt Disney World Railroad Takes HUGE Step Towards Official Reopening

The Walt Disney World Railroad, which typically gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, has been closed since December 2018. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!

Find a Station You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

However, it looks as though Disney is gearing up to bring the Walt Disney World Railroad back as Cast Members officially began training this week!

Walt Disney World Cast and Community shared the following photo to Facebook along with the caption:

Our week started off on the right track! Our first group of Magic Kingdom Cast Members began TRAINing – the next step in the ongoing process to restore the Walt Disney World Railroad. Welcome aboard, and welcome home Engineers! 🚂 ✨ #DisneyCastLife #MKCast

The Walt Disney World Railroad has tested on a few occasions, but it is exciting to see Cast Members begin training as this is a huge signal towards a reopening.

Unfortunately, at this time, Disney World still has not announced a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding the Walt Disney World Railroad.

Do you hope to see the Walt Disney World Railroad reopen soon? Let us know in the comments below.