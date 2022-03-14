Walt Disney World Railroad Continues to Make Reopening Progress

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
Walt Disney World Railroad

Credit: Disney

“Welcome aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad! We’re about to take a grand circle tour of the Magic Kingdom.”

Guests cannot wait to hear those words once again as they board the Walt Disney World Railroad to take the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, with stops in Fantasyland and Frontierland. Unfortunately, due to the current TRON construction, Guests have not been able to board the Walt Disney World Railroad for over three years.

disney world railroad
Credit: Disney

The Walt Disney World Railroad, which typically gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, has been closed since December 2018. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.

Though we do not yet have a reopening date, we recently saw the Walt Disney World Railroad begin testing! And as Disney continues to strive towards the reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad, we have a construction update for you.

disney world railroad
Credit: Disney

bioreconstruct shared a photo to Twitter, showing the current work on the Walt Disney World Railroad train tracks, which will go through the TRON tunnel once complete. They write:

Work continuing on the the steam train tunnel through Tron.

Unfortunately, at this time, Disney World still has not announced a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding the Walt Disney World Railroad.

disney world train station
Credit: Disney

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad.

Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour.

It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!

Find a Station

You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

  • Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.
  • The Frontierland station
  • The Fantasyland station
disney world railroad
Credit: Disney

Do you miss the Walt Disney World Railroad? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next vacation, let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation. You won’t want to miss everything the Parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district has to offer!

Kelly Coffey

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!