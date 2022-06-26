Walt Disney World Railroad Inches Closer to Reopening

“Welcome aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad! We’re about to take a grand circle tour of the Magic Kingdom.”

Guests cannot wait to hear those words once again as they board the Walt Disney World Railroad to take the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, with stops in Fantasyland and Frontierland. Unfortunately, due to the current TRON construction, Guests have not been able to board the Walt Disney World Railroad for over three years.

The Walt Disney World Railroad, which typically gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, has been closed since December 2018. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.

As Disney continues to strive towards the reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad, we have a construction update for you.

Bioreconstruct shared a photo of the current construction at TRON, including a photo of the current tunnel being built for the Walt Disney World Railroad. Per bioreconstruct:

A concrete form for additional wall at the steam train route through Tron. Note also the plastic covering at the tunnel.

The Walt Disney World Railroad has tested on a few occasions, but it is clear the track is still not complete, meaning Guests won’t be able to ride the iconic attraction for a bit longer.

Unfortunately, at this time, Disney World still has not announced a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding the Walt Disney World Railroad.

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!

Find a Station You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

