PHOTO: Tower of Terror Finally Completes Prolonged Refurbishment

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the most popular thrill rides located at Walt Disney World Resort. Inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Tower of Terror transports Guests to the Twilight Zone after boarding a maintenance service elevator.

Recently, Tower of Terror underwent a refurbishment, shutting down one side of the attraction, resulting in larger than average wait times. The good news is it seems the refurbishment is now complete as one Disney World Guest shared a photo to social media, showing that both sides of Tower of Terror are now open.

Reddit user and Disney World Guest drumfreak23 shared a photo of the queue line, showing both sides are back open. Hopefully this results in “back to normal” wait times as Guests can now board all four elevators once again.

It seems nothing drastic was changed during the temporarily closing and this was just a regular maintenance refurbishment.

In case you aren’t familiar, the official description of Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reads:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

