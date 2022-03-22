Tower of Terror Receives a “Much Scarier Update”

The Tower of Terror, located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is a popular ride that gives Guests a thrilling, yet unique, experience. If you have never experienced the ride, it drops Guests directly into the Twilight Zone every few seconds.

Both the queue area and ride itself have references to the popular television show, The Twilight Zone, which aired on CBS from 1959- 1964 and was hosted by Rod Sterling.

Over the years, the Tower of Terror has made updates, including eliminating the lap bar and, instead, installing individual seatbelts. Also, when the ride first opened in 1994, it only included one drop. Now, when Guests board the ride, they can experience a number of drops and rises depending on the randomized computer system put in place.

Now, one Disney fan is making an “update” to Tower of Terror, using the latest TikTok trend.

There is currently a TikTok trend going around that “magically” brings Mickey Mouse into the video at random times. One Disney World Guest decided to use this trend as they were dropping from the Tower of Terror, saying the ride “got a much scarier update”.

This is, of course, a joke as the ride was never actually updated, but it is quite amusing seeing Mickey Mouse appear randomly in the sky as Guests drop into the Twilight Zone!

You can watch the full video below:

In case you aren’t familiar, the official description of Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reads:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead.

Are you a fan of Tower of Terror? Let us know in the comments below.