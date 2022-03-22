POV: Guests Get Stuck at Top of Tower of Terror Right Before Drop

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World.

Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the thrill ride transports Guests into the Twilight Zone after boarding a maintenance service elevator at the Hollywood Tower Hotel.

If you have never experienced The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Walt Disney World website describes the attraction as:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

After Guests board the maintenance service elevator, they witness a serious of scenes as they are slowly brought up 13 stories. The elevator then moves forward, out of the first shaft, and into the second shaft, making Guests feel as though they are truly entering the Twilight Zone. Right as they enter the second elevator shaft, Guests are either dropped a few stories or shot upwards.

On a recent trip, right as Guests entered the second elevator shaft and were anticipating either a drop or a rise, the elevator just stopped completely.

The craziest part about all of this is that one of the Guests aboard the elevator caught it all on video and posted it to TikTok.

Not only were Guests stuck right before the drop (or lift), but they were stuck there for 30 minutes!

It seems the Guests were eventually brought down and unloaded safely as towards the end of the video, the elevator shaft was seen at the end of the ride, but with the lights on.

